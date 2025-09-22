Briefing Of KUNA Main News For Monday Until 00:00 GMT
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) 3249733 NEW YORK -- Kuwait's Amir Representative His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah participated in the highly anticipated international conference on a peaceful solution to the Palestinian issue, and the implementation of a Two-State solution in the UN headquarters.
3249722 NEW YORK -- French President Emmanuel Macron formally recognized the state of Palestine at a UN summit in New York co-hosted with Saudi Arabia, the French joined the latest countries who also made similar recognition like Portugal, Canada, Australia, and United Kingdom.
3249735 NEW YORK -- Saudi Arabia Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan, speaking on behalf of Saudi Crown Prince and Prime Minister Prince Mohammad bin Salman, considered the French President's historic position in recognizing the State of Palestine, a move that reflects the international community's will to do justice to the Palestinian people.
3249739 NEW YORK -- UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres reaffirmed that "statehood for the Palestinians is a right, not a reward."
3249696 RIYADH -- The World Bank Group announced the establishment of a Regional Hub for Middle East, North Africa, Afghanistan and Pakistan (MENAAP) in Riyadh, capital of Saudi Arabia.
3249726 WASHINGTON -- US Secretary of State Marco Rubio underscored the opportunity for Syria to build a stable and sovereign nation following President Trump's historic announcement earlier this year on sanctions relief for the Syrian people. (end)
