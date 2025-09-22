Beauty Devices Industry Report: Competitive Landscape And Future Prospects

The Business Research Company

What Is The Projected Market Size & Growth Rate Of The Beauty Devices Market ?

The beauty devices market has seen substantial growth in size over the recent years. The market, which is projected to expand from $52.04 billion in 2024 to $60.18 billion in 2025, is predicted to have a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.6%. Factors such as personalization, sustainability, an emphasis on health and wellness, virtual consultations, and integration with wearables have driven growth in the historic period.

The size of the beauty devices market is anticipated to flourish significantly in the upcoming years, reaching an estimated $110.6 billion by 2029 with a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 16.4%. The predicted growth within this period can be associated with several factors such as enhanced disposable income, an escalating elderly population, the influence of celebrity marketing, consumer awareness, and broadening retail platforms. The period is likely to witness trends such as the preference for at-home treatments, integration of technology, multi-functional features, advanced technological inputs, and the introduction of new products.

What Is The Crucial Factor Driving The Global Beauty Devices Market?

The beauty device market's growth is set to be catalyzed by the rise in cosmetic procedures. These are medical or aesthetic treatments done to alter or enhance an individual's appearance for non-medical reasons. The factors for the growth in these procedures include safer, less invasive techniques due to technological advancements in cosmetic surgery, faster recovery times, and reduction in procedure costs. Beauty devices have a significant part to play, providing advanced technology and tools to improve various facets of aesthetic treatments. These gadgets offer innovative and effective solutions to address aesthetic issues, thus enhancing people's overall looks. For example, a survey conducted in September 2023 by the International Society of Aesthetic Plastic Surgery, a professional organization for board-certified aesthetic plastic surgeons based in the US, showcased an 11.2% overall rise in procedures carried out by plastic surgeons in 2022. The report stated that over 14.9 million surgical procedures were conducted globally. Hence, the swelling numbers of cosmetic procedures are fueling the beauty device market's expansion.

Who Are The Emerging Players In The Beauty Devices Market?

Major players in the Beauty Devices include:

. Johnson & Johnson

. Hitachi Ltd.

. The Procter & Gamble Company

. MTG Co. Ltd.

. Unilever plc

. Panasonic Corporation

. L'Oréal S.A.

. Koninklijke Philips N.V.

. Shiseido

. Amorepacific Corporation

What Are The Key Trends Shaping The Beauty Devices Industry?

Leading businesses in the beauty devices market are creating innovative technological products, such as SmartAppGuided, to bolster their market profitability. The SmartAppGuided app provides guidelines and procedural instructions for a range of beauty and pet care devices. For instance, in December 2023, Geske, a beauty tech firm based in Germany, introduced SmartAppGuided. This application is designed to interface with assorted beauty gadgets like face rollers, hydration rejuvenators, and brushes, delivering personalized beauty treatments and technology to consumers. The app is a component of GESKE's comprehensive skincare product range, which encapsulates over 150 SmartAppGuided skincare items and in excess of 250 advanced beauty devices.

What Segments Are Covered In The Beauty Devices Market Report?

The beauty devicesmarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Hair Care Devices, Facial Devices, Skin Care Devices, Oral Care Devices, Eye Care Devices

2) By Gender: Female, Male

3) By End Users: Commercial Or Professional, Domestic Or Personalized Or Homecare

Subsegments:

1) By Hair Care Devices: Hair Dryers, Hair Straighteners, Hair Curlers, Hair Clippers

2) By Facial Devices: Facial Cleansing Brushes, Facial Massagers, LED Therapy Masks, Microdermabrasion Devices

3) By Skin Care Devices: Anti-Aging Devices, Acne Treatment Devices, Skin Tightening Devices

4) By Oral Care Devices: Electric Toothbrushes, Water Flossers, Teeth Whitening Devices

5) By Eye Care Devices: Eye Massagers, Eye Wrinkle Removers, Dark Circle Treatment Devices

Which Region Is Projected To Hold The Largest Market Share In The Global Beauty Devices Market?

In 2024, North America held the dominant position in the beauty devices market. However, during the predicted period, it's anticipated that Asia-Pacific will experience the most rapid growth. The market report encompasses regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

