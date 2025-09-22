“Toxic”: Nicole Obarzanek Turns High School Struggles Into A Powerful Anthem

Dubai, UAE - Rising pop artist Nicole Obarzanek has released her latest single“Toxic”, a striking track and music video that shines a light on the realities of student bullying, gossip, and toxic friendships. With its powerful lyrics and school-setting visuals, the song is a message of strength for anyone who has felt the weight of betrayal during their most formative years.

Written and developed in collaboration with her father Piotr Obarzanek, founder of LA Music Studio,“Toxic” combines sharp songwriting with cinematic production. The father-daughter team created the concept not just as a song, but as a platform to address the emotional and social cost of bullying.

“We wanted to tell a story that young people can relate to,” Nicole explains.“Bullying doesn't just fade away-it leaves a mark. Toxic is about confronting it, reclaiming your confidence, and showing that your voice is stronger than their whispers.”

The music video, set in a college environment, visualizes the journey from trust to betrayal, mirroring the lyrics that question manipulation and lies:“Did it feel kinda good telling those lies? Would you still feel the same if I turned it around?” As gossip spreads through cliques and hallways, Nicole turns the narrative on its head, confronting the bully and walking away empowered.

Beyond its storytelling,“Toxic” positions Nicole Obarzanek as an emerging voice in pop music with purpose. The track blends infectious hooks with an unflinching message, cementing her place as an artist unafraid to challenge issues that matter, especially among students facing bullying in schools and colleges worldwide.

By rooting the narrative in personal truth and supported by the expertise of LA Music Studio,“Toxic” stands as both a song and a message: a call for empathy, awareness, and resilience.

Watch the official video for“TOXIC” on Youtube:

Spotify:

Apple Music:

About Nicole Obarzanek

Nicole Obarzanek is a Dubai-based singer, songwriter, dancer, and violinist whose music fuses theatrical pop energy with heartfelt storytelling. She has already made her mark performing at major festivals, including WATERBOMB 2024 Dubai, and continues to push her artistry forward by creating music that reflects honesty, empowerment, and cultural relevance.