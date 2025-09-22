Brainco Brings A Ray Of Hope To Young Girl Tong
After many years of illness, Tong underwent two amputations in a single year to stop the disease from spreading. Losing her right hand made schoolwork even harder-she struggled to hold papers steady during exams and found drawing difficult. Her mother once considered a prosthetic hand but dismissed the idea as unreachable:“For a family like ours, a prosthetic limb is a luxury.”
Everything changed when Tong received a free BrainCo Intelligent Bionic Hand with the support of public welfare programs. The first time her mother saw her wearing the new hand, she was moved to tears:“I've felt the profound change that new technology has brought to people. This hand will bring great hope to our family.”
Tong herself treasured the opportunity deeply. Soon after receiving the bionic hand, she practiced with it for more than seven hours, pushing through fatigue in her arm. Her mother shared that the new hand has already opened doors for Tong to revisit her passions-whether playing badminton or learning her favorite musical instrument. For Tong, life is long, but with her new hand, her journey is only just beginning.
For a long time, most prosthetic limbs on the market only had the shape of hands, but could not be used as flexibly as normal human hands. Even though prosthetic hands that could perform gripping actions became available later, the cost was beyond the reach of relatively poor disabled people. This was until BrainCo developed an intelligent bionic hand using BCI technology.
The BrainCo Intelligent Bionic Hand supports both independent finger movements and coordinated multi-finger operations. It meets the daily functional needs of upper-limb amputees by enabling commonly used gestures, allowing users to control the prosthetic hand with a level of flexibility approaching that of a natural hand.
BrainCo, founded in 2015 and incubated by the Harvard Innovation Lab, has become a recognized leader in non-invasive brain-computer interface technology. By bringing cutting-edge research into real-world applications, the company is not only providing advanced prosthetic solutions like the Intelligent Bionic Hand, but also helping children like Tong rediscover independence, dignity, and the courage to embrace their future.
