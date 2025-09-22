Technology-Driven Innovation, EPWK Builds An Intelligent Creative Services Ecosystem Platform

MENAFN - GetNews) In the era of the digital economy, technology has become the core driver of business growth. As a leading domestic platform for intelligent creative transaction services, EPWK has consistently used technology as its engine. Through independent research, development, and innovative applications, it has built an efficient, secure, and intelligent service ecosystem to fully empower precise connections and service upgrades between companies and creative professionals.

Solid Technological Foundation Drives Platform Innovation and Standardization

EPWK has established a technical foundation for continuous innovation through its strong R&D capabilities. The team possesses deep technological expertise and product insights in the field of creative crowdsourcing, enabling it to constantly push system upgrades and feature optimizations. As of June 30, 2024, EPWK has been granted 9 invention patents, 12 registered trademarks, and 179 copyrights, including 137 computer software copyrights, demonstrating its robust technical strength.







To standardize the industry, EPWK actively participates in setting standards. It collaborated with the China Council for the Promotion of International Trade (CCPIT) Commercial Sub-Council to jointly release the "Creative and Knowledge-based Skills Sharing Platform Service Standards" group standard. This standard covers crucial areas such as vendor review, transaction services, information security, and intellectual property protection. It provides clear guidelines for standardized operation of non-standard creative services, filling a gap in the industry and promoting its healthy and orderly development.

Mr. Zhang, the General Manager of Xi'an Lawrence Animation Design Co., Ltd., needed to frequently source professional services like animation production and software development. The traditional method of in-person visits and evaluations was time-consuming and inefficient, and his talent options were limited, severely impacting project timelines. EPWK offered an efficient online solution. The platform's precise and rapid matching of professional talent has helped Mr. Zhang's company complete hundreds of tasks to date. As Mr. Zhang puts it, "EPWK has a large talent pool, high efficiency, and also saves us money!"

Smart Matching & AI Empowerment - Boost Service Efficiency and User Experience

To solve the industry problem of information overload, EPWK independently developed a "Personalized Smart Task Recommendation Engine" powered by big data. Using multi-dimensional data analysis and AI algorithms, this engine efficiently connects supply and demand sides. It has significantly improved the efficiency of the creative services industry by continuously optimizing matching accuracy, helping buyers (employers) find suitable service providers faster, and helping providers accurately find business opportunities.

The "Personalized Smart Task Recommendation Engine" is supported by two core patented technologies. The first, an invention patent titled "Method for Recommending Crowdsourcing Tasks Based on a Three-Party Graph of Crowdsourcers-Tasks-Tags," integrates a service provider's historical data with task tags to provide fully personalized task recommendations. The second, an invention patent titled "Method for Crowdsourcing Task Recommendation with a Corrective Vector Implicit Factor Model," uses a service provider's task interaction data for precise modeling. This technology not only boosts recommendation accuracy but also effectively solves the "cold start" problem for new users and new tasks.

A client from Liaoning, Mr. Chu, needed a UI design for his e-commerce mini-program but struggled to find a reliable designer. In April 2025, he posted a UI design task on EPWK platform. The platform's smart recommendation engine quickly suggested high-quality service providers, and he soon received a satisfactory design. Mr. Chu later posted other tasks, including mini-program development and filing. For his most recent task, it took only one hour to successfully match and finalize a service provider.







EPWK has integrated the DeepSeek large language model to launch its "EPWK AI Assistant." This tool further leverages platform data and drives intelligent upgrades across key areas. The introduction of DeepSeek significantly enhances EPWK's capabilities in customer analysis, service optimization, marketing, and knowledge management. This provides a more personalized experience for both buyers and sellers, strengthening the platform's competitive advantage.

"EPWK AI Assistant" offers round-the-clock smart service support for buyers and sellers. Using deep learning technology, the assistant can understand user needs in real-time, offering project advice, process guidance, and quick answers. This greatly reduces communication costs and boosts project efficiency. For instance, the AI conversational feature helps employers systematically organize and standardize their task descriptions, making requirements clearer from the start. This improves the efficiency of posting tasks and minimizes communication errors. The smart publishing feature enables users to generate task templates with a single click, simplifying the process and saving employers time. In the near future, a real-time Q&A feature will be launched to provide users with immediate help, lowering the learning curve for users on the platform.

Focus on Safety & Ecosystem Building , Creating a Trusted Service Environment

EPWK also uses technological innovation to build a strong security defense. For data security, the platform has created a comprehensive encryption and protection system that strictly safeguards user information and business data. For financial security, the platform strictly enforces a third-party escrow and supervision mechanism, so all transaction funds are strictly monitored. This ensures the complete safety of every transaction and protects the interests of both buyers and sellers.

For example, a client, Mr. Yan, posted a task on EPWK to design a "freestyle swimming support stool," with a total budget of ¥30,000. He was matched with a service provider, "Bandian Design," through the platform. The project was broken down into multiple phases, with payments released after each phase was successfully completed. After the entire project was delivered, Mr. Yan authorized the platform to settle the final payment of ¥15,000. The entire process was secure due to the platform's escrow system and standard procedures. Mr. Yan commented, "The platform's fund escrow mechanism is very reassuring; It makes my transactions protected."

The comprehensive information and financial protection mechanisms have significantly boosted user trust in EPWK, laying a solid foundation for its long-term growth. As of June 30, 2024, EPWK has cumulatively served over 8.74 million buyers and 16.92 million sellers (totaling 25.66 million registered users) across more than 2,800 cities and counties in China.







Going forward, EPWK will continue to deepen its technical innovation and actively expand the application of cutting-edge technologies like AI, blockchain, and the metaverse. The platform plans to develop an AIGC (AI-Generated Content) tool to strengthen its AI services. Simultaneously, it will explore blockchain for transaction security and copyright protection, and also build a virtual workspace in the metaverse to create a more immersive creative collaboration experience.

Additionally, EPWK will upgrade its international platform epwk) to build a global creative infrastructure and efficiently connect creative resources worldwide. By leveraging big data, it will continuously optimize its smart matching algorithms, improving the accuracy of task matching and enhancing trend prediction capabilities. This will help EPWK further unlock data value, reinforce its technological moat, and drive the digital transformation of the global creative ecosystem.

Through its ongoing investment in technology and innovation, EPWK has not only improved its operational efficiency and service quality but has also driven the digital transformation of the entire creative services industry. In the future, EPWK will continue to advance its technological strategy, with intelligent solutions driving its growth. It aims to work with its users to build a new creative services ecosystem that is more efficient, open, and trustworthy.

About EPWK

Xiamen EPWK Network Technology Co., Ltd. (EPWK, NASDAQ: EPWK), established in March 2011, is a national high-tech enterprise. It is also recognized as a National Cultural and Technology Integration Demonstration Base, a Ministry of Commerce E-commerce Demonstration Enterprise, and a participant in the National Science and Technology Support Program. In 2019, it was featured as a typical case study in the National Development and Reform Commission's China Sharing Economy Development Report. EPWK is also the originator and developer of China's "Creative and Knowledge-based Skills Sharing Platform Service Standards". Meanwhile, EPWK is the first Chinese digital creative service e-commerce platform to be listed in the U.S., earning the title of "China's first publicly traded crowdsourcing platform."