Legacy Theatre Of Excellence Celebrates Grand Opening October 10Th, Will Honor Broadway Legend Ben Vereen

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, September 22, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The Legacy Theatre of Excellence is proud to announce the grand opening of its new location in the heart of the H.O.O.D (Helping Our Own Dreams) community. This state-of-the-art theatre is dedicated to providing a platform for aspiring artists and honoring the legacy of Broadway legend, Ben Vereen .

Broadway in the H.O.O.D. is a national theatre program with its home office located in Las Vegas, Nevada. It's dedicated to making a positive impact in communities across the United States, with a special focus on youth between the ages of 10 to 20 residing in the worst of neighborhoods; plagued with violence, gangs, drugs, and other atrocities that one is unfortunately faced to imagine.

The grand opening celebration will take place on October 10th with a ribbon-cutting ceremony featuring members of the media,The Mayor of Las Vegas, and celebrity guests. The event will feature a red carpet, live performances, and a special tribute to Ben Vereen himself. Guests will be invited to tour the new theatre, followed by a special afternoon lunch with the Mayor.

This historic event will continue through the weekend, including a Legacy Outreach Day at Craig Ranch Park, followed on Sunday, October 12th with a Family Day and Community celebration at First African Methodist Episcopal Church. The community is invited to join in the festivities and witness the unveiling of this long-awaited theatre.

The Legacy Theatre of Excellence was founded by Torrey A.Russell. His vision was to create a space where artists from underrepresented communities could showcase their talents and receive the support and resources they need to succeed in the entertainment industry. The theatre's mission is to provide a platform for diverse artists and to honor the legacy of those who have paved the way.

The grand opening will also serve as a tribute to the legendary Ben Vereen, who has been a trailblazer in the Broadway community for over five decades. His contributions to the arts and his dedication to mentoring young artists have made him a beloved figure in the industry. The Legacy Theatre of Excellence is honored to celebrate his legacy and continue his mission of uplifting and empowering aspiring artists.

“Opening The Legacy Theatre of Excellence is a dream fulfilled - not just for Broadway In The HOOD., but for the entire Las Vegas community,” said Founder Torrey Russell.“To celebrate this moment alongside Ben Vereen, whose artistry and legacy embody excellence, makes this occasion even more meaningful"

Ben Vereen gained prominence for his performances in the original Broadway productions of the musicals Jesus Christ Superstar, for which he received a Tony Award nomination, and Pippin, for which he won the 1973 Tony Award for Best Actor in a Musical. Vereen played multiple roles in the Broadway production and national tour of Hair, played the role of the Wizard of Oz in Wicked, performed in the musical Chicago as Billy Flynn, among numerous other outstanding Broadway roles.

Ben recently filmed The Gray House,an American Historical drama television series produced by Morgan Freeman and Kevin Costner. He also starred in Bryan Cranston's Sneaky Pete, and the CBS series B Positive.

He will be performing October 12th in NYC in a Stand Up To Cancer concert, and at Myron's Cabaret Jazz in The Smith Center, Las Vegas on January 23rd-25th 2026.

"The Legacy Theatre of Excellence is a testament to the power of community and the importance of representation in the arts. This grand opening is not just a celebration of a new theatre, but a celebration of diversity, inclusion, and the enduring legacy of Broadway. Join us October 10th 2025 as we honor Ben Vereen and embark on a new chapter in the H.O.O.D community" says Torrey Russell, Director and Founder of Broadway In The H.O.O.D.

