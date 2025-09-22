THIRD ANNUAL 'NEVER TRUST THE LIVING' HALLOWEEN POP-UP BAR RETURNS TO THE DANDY CROWN IN CHICAGO

Never Trust The Living at The Dandy Crown logo

Never Trust The Living, a Halloween-themed pop-up, returns to The Dandy Crown in Chicago for its third year from September 22nd through November 2nd.

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, September 22, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Never Trust The Living, a Halloween-themed pop-up bar and restaurant, will return to The Dandy Crown in Chicago for its third year from the first day of autumn, September 22nd through November 2nd. It's a highly decorated, cocktail-focused event with devilishly delicious drinks and creepily colorful Halloween décor throughout the interior and outdoor patio.

Never Trust The Living will summon the spirits, both alcoholic and non-alcoholic, served in thematic glassware and garnished to evoke the magic of the spooky season. The bewitching brews include these cocktails: People Are Strange (Tanqueray Sevilla Orange Gin, Metaxa Ouzo, Blackberry, Vanilla, Lemon), Personal Jesus (Ketel One Vodka, Lapsang Souchong Syrup, Lemon, Peach Bitters, Club Soda), Boo-Berry (Dickel 8 Year Bourbon, Blueberry, Lemon, Bitters, Egg White), Goo Goo Muck (Myers's Platinum White Rum, Cointreau, Saler's, Ube, Orgeat, Lime), Devil Inside (Corazon Reposado Tequila, Combier Doppelt Kummel Extra Liqueur, Agave Nectar, Lime, Jalapeño), This Is What Autumn Feels Like (Fleischman's Gin, St. George Spiced Pear Liqueur, Lemon, Bitters), Howlin' for You (Dickel 8 Year Bourbon, Calvados, Cynar, Lemon Bitters, Chocolate Covered Cherry), Autumn Mood (Bitter Bianca, Apple Cider, Prosecco, Club Soda), Black Hole Sun (Ketel One Vodka, Mr Black Coffee Liqueur, Chai, Espresso, Demerara) and one of The Dandy Crown's infamous Hot Crockpot Cocktail a mulled wine called Blood Red Lips.

Never Trust The Living is free to attend, and while walk-ins are accepted, reservations are encouraged. Additionally, several frightful and free-of-charge events are planned during the run from September 22 through November 2, 2025. For more information, visit TheDandyCrown and follow on Instagram for updates at @TheDandyCrown.

About The Dandy Crown:

The Dandy Crown is a two-story River West neighborhood cocktail-focused bar and restaurant with an abundant year-round, dog-friendly outdoor patio, enclosed and heated in the winter, located at 694 North Milwaukee Avenue, Chicago, Illinois 60642. For up-to-date information, please visit TheDandyCrown and be social on Instagram, or call 312-846-6420.

