CTV Journalist Anastasia Dextrene Recognized With Two Prestigious Telly Awards

Montreal, Canada - Canadian broadcaster and CTV News presenter Anastasia Dextrene has achieved a remarkable milestone, winning two Silver Telly Awards at the 46th Annual Telly Awards, recognizing her outstanding contributions to television journalism and video storytelling.

The acclaimed journalist received accolades for her compelling CityNews Montreal reports, "Hike MTL hosts 2nd edition of Black Winterfest" and "Montrealer raises awareness during April's Parkinson Awareness Month." Both reports-written, edited, and reported by Dextrene-were honored in the categories of Video Journalism and News & News Features, respectively.

Watch the Award-Winning Reports:

Black Winterfest Report

Parkinson's Awareness Month Report

Dextrene, a graduate of the Columbia Journalism School, is the only Canadian journalist recognized in these categories of this year's competition, standing alongside industry titans such as ABC News, NBC, BBC, and ESPN.

"These awards aren't the goal when you're in the field-honoring the story and meeting the deadline are the priorities," Dextrene said. "To be recognized internationally for work that uplifts underrepresented communities is both humbling and energizing."

The awarded pieces showcase Dextrene's commitment to nuanced, community-driven storytelling. Her Black Winterfest segment spotlighted mental health and outdoor access for the Black community during winter months, while her Parkinson's Awareness report challenged age and gender stereotypes surrounding the condition.

Anastasia's multifaceted background includes roles as a TV news anchor, actress, and video journalist, with notable appearances in series such as Scandal, Black-ish, and a standout performance as Reporter Debra in the Paramount+ feature Snow Day (2022). Meanwhile, her journalism career has spanned The Los Angeles Times, L.A. Times Today, CityNews, and CTV News, earning her a reputation for integrity in storytelling.

About Anastasia Dextrene

Born in Toronto and raised in Montreal, Anastasia Dextrene holds degrees from the University of Toronto, NYU Tisch School of the Arts, and Columbia University. She also holds a professional certificate in performing arts from the AMDA College and Conservatory, and continues to work with major networks and studios across North America on upcoming works. A passionate storyteller, she brings visibility to stories that reflect diverse voices and lived experiences.

More about Anastasia:

LinkedIn Profile

CTV News Bio

YouTube Portfolio

About the Telly Awards

Founded in 1979, the Telly Awards honor excellence in video and television across all screens. With over 13,000 entries this year, the awards are judged by leaders from top networks, agencies, and production houses, including Roku, BBC, Al Jazeera, and ESPN .