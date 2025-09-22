Quota Crushers Agency: The Sales Recruitment Agency That's Holding Recruitment Firms To A Higher Standard

MENAFN - GetNews)



With offices in Toronto and Austin, Quota Crushers Agency is changing how companies across North America hire elite sales executives. With only 3 percent of roles ever posted online, this sales recruitment talent agency relies on headhunting, not job applications, and it's working.

In an environment where investor confidence is fragile, hiring budgets are under pressure, and performance matters more than ever, one sales recruitment talent agency is leading a quiet revolution across North America.

Quota Crushers Agency has quickly become the go-to name for companies looking to hire elite sales executives. Their model is simple. They don't wait for candidates to apply. Instead, they headhunt them. In fact, only 3 percent of their placements come from job postings. The remaining 97 percent are actively recruited from the field.

“We're not sitting around waiting for someone to send in a resume,” said Eden Mordchaev, CEO of Quota Crushers Agency.“The candidates we present aren't looking. They're closing. And if they are applying online, we have to ask why. Usually, it's a red flag.”

That sharp filter has become the firm's signature. The agency was founded on the belief that sales recruitment should be about accuracy and accountability, not luck. Rather than casting wide nets through job boards, Quota Crushers identifies high-performing executives based on vertical expertise, quota performance, deal size, and long-term loyalty. Then they pick up the phone and sell the opportunity to them directly.

“It's real recruitment,” Mordchaev explains.“And real recruitment is headhunting. To land top talent, you have to know how to pitch it. You're not just filling a role. You're closing a deal.”

What makes Quota Crushers different from traditional agencies is who they are. Every member of the team comes from a sales background. Mordchaev himself is a former enterprise sales executive. Everyone at the agency has carried a quota and closed deals. They know what success looks like from the inside.

“That's why candidates actually take our calls,” Mordchaev said.“We speak their language. We know how to frame an opportunity in terms of earnings, territory control, ICP fit, and leadership alignment. We're not just recruiters. We're salespeople recruiting other salespeople.”

That insight is critical, especially in a market where loyalty is dropping and job-hopping is becoming more common. Quota Crushers takes a hard line. They refuse to represent candidates who bounce from role to role. If someone has had five jobs in five years, they won't make it onto a client shortlist.

According to Mordchaev, this is one of the biggest hiring mistakes companies make.“You can't just look at quota numbers in isolation. If someone is jumping every year, they're not building any depth. They're not learning the product or the customer base. That's not a top producer. That's someone who knows how to get hired.”

Quota Crushers solves this with a data-driven assessment process that goes far beyond the resume. Every candidate completes a one-hour custom assessment built in collaboration with the client. It includes deal breakdowns, sales objections, pipeline strategies, and culture-fit scenarios. The client then receives a 48-page profile with metrics, compensation history, CRM screenshots, closing ratios, and leadership scoring.

“We give hiring managers the same level of data they would expect before buying a sales tool,” Mordchaev said.“Because hiring the wrong sales executive doesn't just cost you time. It costs you pipeline.”

The numbers speak for themselves. Across all placements, Quota Crushers boasts an 89 percent retention rate after 18 months. Their average time-to-fill is under six weeks, compared to the industry average of 12. And most importantly, the executives they place are consistently hitting quota within their first two quarters.

With a client list that spans SaaS, logistics, fintech, advertising, and enterprise tech, the agency is trusted by growth-stage startups and public companies alike. From Series A firms scaling their first outbound team to large enterprises replacing legacy sales leadership, Quota Crushers is brought in when the pressure is high and the margin for error is low.

Although headquartered in Toronto and Austin, the agency operates across North America, with active searches in New York, Dallas, Vancouver, Miami, Los Angeles, and Chicago. And while their footprint is growing, Mordchaev insists the approach will always remain focused.

“We don't take on every search,” he said.“We're selective. Because we're not a job board. We're a partner. We don't flood you with resumes. We show you two to three closers that we would personally hire.”

When asked what's next for the agency, Mordchaev points to continued innovation. They're currently building out additional analytics layers to help clients evaluate not just the candidate, but the role itself. This includes misalignment between quotas and territory potential or comp plans that repel top earners.

“Our job is to help companies build revenue teams that actually produce,” he said.“That means starting with the right people, and it means doing the hard work up front.”

For Mordchaev and the team at Quota Crushers Agency , the message is simple. The best salespeople are not out there looking. They are out there winning. And if you want to hire them, someone has to go and get them.

That's what they do.

