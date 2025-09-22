From“10 Days In A Madhouse” To“The Red Head” Director Timothy Hines And Producer Susan Goforth Tackle WWII-Era Bravery In Bold New Movie

MENAFN - GetNews)



"New WWII Action Film of Resistance Heroine Hannie Schaft Begins Filming This November"Visionary filmmakers Timothy Hines & Susan Goforth bring WWII heroine Hannie Schaft's fearless resistance story to life in The Red Head.

LOS ANGELES, CA - Momentum is building around the highly anticipated WWII feature film The Red Head, officially slated to begin principal photography in November with an eye toward a Spring 2026 release . The project reunites acclaimed indie visionaries Timothy Hines (10 Days in a Madhouse) and Susan Goforth (Tomorrow's Today), along with producer Andy Hundis (The Wilde Girls) and executive producer Kimberly Olson (The Emerald Purse) in what promises to be their most powerful and emotionally resonant cinematic achievement to date.







Above: Timothy Hines and Susan Goforth helm The Red Head. The Hannie Schaft WWII biopic action film moves in to production this November. Pendragon Pictures.

The Heroine Who Terrified an Empire . The Red Head tells the true story of Jannetje Johanna“Jo” Schaft , better known as " Hannie Schaft ", a Dutch teenager who transformed from a bullied red-haired schoolgirl into one of WWII's most fearless resistance fighters.

Known as“the girl with the red hair”, Schaft risked everything: carrying out sabotage missions, smuggling weapons, rescuing persecuted Jews and children, and even taking down high-value enemy collaborators.

“I wanted to understand what made an ordinary teenager become a nightmare for Hitler's occupying forces,” says director Timothy Hines .“Hannie Schaft wasn't born a warrior. She became one when history demanded it. And that's a story that resonates in every era.”

Hannie Schaft's courage ultimately cost her life -- she was captured, tortured, and executed just weeks before the war's end. Yet her legacy continues to reverberates across Europe and inspire new generations.

Bringing this visceral true story to life is cinematographer Yah'leanah Wall , a breakout talent whose striking compositions and evocative lighting amplify the emotional power of Hines and Goforth's storytelling.







Above: "Yah'leana Wall (pictured) has the rare gift of channeling emotion into every frame," notes director Hines. "That level of artistry is essential for telling a story this raw, this urgent." Pendragon Pictures.

The Red Head is now in its final casting stages , generating excitement for what promises to be both an emotionally charged and politically timely work.

“This film is more than entertainment,” says producer Susan Goforth .“It is a living reminder, a warning for our time, and a tribute to the brave souls who stood against the darkness, even when it cost them everything.”

With critically praised successes like The Wilde Girls - which packed theaters in New York and Los Angeles - and the globally distributed 10 Day in a Madhouse, the Hines-Goforth partnership has become synonymous with emotionally gripping, socially conscious, award-winning filmmaking. Their ability to craft powerful stories on lean budgets has earned them international acclaim, loyal audiences, and a reputation as two of indie cinema's most innovation and fearless visionaries.







Above: Why the Hannie Schaft (pictured) Story Matters Today. In a world still struggling with authoritarianism, extremism, and systemic injustice, The Red Head arrives not just as a history lesson, but as a cinematic battle cry.







The Red Head. Pendragon Pictures.

“The moment demands stories of resistance,” adds Hines.“Hannie Schaft is proof that one voice, one conscience, can shake an empire. That's the legacy we want to honor on screen.”

Title : The Red Head

Directed by : Timothy Hines

Produced by : Susan Goforth

Executive Producer : Kimberly Olson

Director of Photography : Yah'leanah Wall

Producers : Andy Hundis, Susan Goforth