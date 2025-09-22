CE-LINK Unveils Next-Gen Semi-Solid Battery Power Bank To Set A New Standard For Mobile Charging

CE-LINK, a global leader in consumer electronics solutions, announced the launch of its revolutionary semi-solid-state battery mobile power bank series. Featuring cutting-edge semi-solid-state cell technology, the series addresses core user needs for safety, portability, and extended battery life, establishing a new benchmark in mobile charging.

Core technology: Semi-Solid Battery Redefines Power Standard

Upgrading from traditional liquid lithium-ion to polymer semi-solid batteries, CE-LINK's new power banks deliver four major advantages:



Ultra-high energy density: With advanced carbon-silicon anode material, the batteries achieve 629 Wh/L energy density, offering powerful endurance in a smaller form factor.

High cycle stability: Supports 1C charging and 1.5C discharging, retaining over 80% capacity after 300 cycles with less than 10% thickness expansion, significantly extending lifespan.

Exceptional safety performance: With just 5wt% liquid electrolyte in a stable gel form, the battery offers superior heat resistance, reducing the risk of short-circuit ignition from lithium dendrites or microscopic metal particles. It passes strict penetration and crush tests without fire, smoke, or explosion. Wide temperature adaptability: Operating between -4°F and 158°F (-20°C to 70°C), they outperform conventional liquid cells, ensuring consistent performance in extreme environments.



Product Series Launch: Comprehensive Solutions for Diverse Needs

Leveraging this core technology, CE-LINK introduces four series tailored to different lifestyles:

PD Ultra-Thin Series

Available in 5,000mAh (9.2mm thick) and 10,000mAh (15.4mm thick) versions, both slip easily into a carry-on bag. A lanyard-style USB-C cable combines portability and practicality, perfect for daily commuting and short trips.

Built-in Retractable Cable Series

Features a 10,000mAh capacity and a patented 75cm USB-C retractable cable. This durable cable can withstand up to 12,000 retractions and over 10,000 bends and plug-ins. A magnetic tail keeps the cable neatly stored, making it ideal for frequent business travel.

LED Display Series

This 10,000mAh power bank features a smart digital display that shows the remaining battery level at a glance, allowing for precise power management and creating charging plans.

Wireless Charging Series

Offered in 5,000mAh Qi2.0 (15W) and 10,000mAh Qi2.2 (25W) versions, both include strong magnetic alignment, a soft scratch-resistant silicone layer, and UL 2056-compliant thermal performance (<118.4°F/48°C). Charging priority ensures the user's iPhone charges first, followed by the power bank.

The 5,000mAh Qi2.0 slim wireless magnetic power bank is now in mass production and will be showcased at the Global Sources Consumer Electronics from October 11-14, Hong Kong. Welcome to visit booth 3A02 to see the product demonstration.

For more information about CE-LINK and its products, please visit or contact ....

About CE-LINK

Founded in 2004, CE-LINK is a leading OEM and ODM company specializing in advanced consumer electronics solutions. With over two decades of precision manufacturing experience, CE-LINK is committed to innovation, sustainability, and delivering next-generation technologies that meet the evolving needs of global consumers and businesses.

