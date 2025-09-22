Molluscum Contagiosum Pipeline Drugs Report 2025: In-Depth Insights On Drug Development, Key Players, Clinical Research Progress, And Global Therapeutic Opportunities In Dermatology

DelveInsight's "Molluscum Contagiosum Pipeline Insight 2025" report provides comprehensive insights about 10+ companies and 10+ pipeline drugs in the Molluscum Contagiosum pipeline landscape. It covers the Molluscum Contagiosum pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and nonclinical stage products. It also covers the Molluscum Contagiosum pipeline therapeutics assessment by product type, stage, route of administration, and molecule type. It further highlights the inactive pipeline products in this space.

In June 2025, the Medical University of South Carolina conducted a study is a minimum of 4 weeks with the maximum duration of monthly treatments for one year, depending on lesion clearance. The number of lesions will be chosen by the dermatologist. Patients who opt to participate will receive non-thermal, or cold, atmospheric plasma to treat all lesions selected. Safety profile as well as changes in size, pain and appearance will be measured. Photographs and dermatologist impressions will be used to measure treatment response.

DelveInsight's Molluscum Contagiosum Pipeline report depicts a robust space with 10+ active players working to develop 10+ pipeline therapies for Molluscum Contagiosum treatment.

The leading Molluscum Contagiosum Companies such as Novan, Veloce Biopharma, Verrica Pharmaceuticals, Santalis Healthcare and others. Promising Molluscum Contagiosum Therapies such as Canthardin Collodion, SB206 12%, VBP-245 Topical Gel , and others.

The Molluscum Contagiosum Pipeline Report provides disease overview, pipeline scenario and therapeutic assessment of the key pipeline therapies in this domain. The Molluscum Contagiosum Pipeline Report also highlights the unmet needs with respect to the Molluscum Contagiosum.

Molluscum Contagiosum Overview

Molluscum Contagiosum is a common viral infection of skin that is characterized by pinkish, firm, round, and painless bumps over the skin. The size of the bump can vary from a few mm to 2-5 mm in diameter. The disease is caused by poxvirus Molluscum contagiosum. The lesion becomes red, swollen, and itchy at times and can spread to other areas of the body when scratched (autoinoculation). The disease can spread from person to person through physical contact or contaminated fomites.

Molluscum Contagiosum Emerging Drugs Profile

SB 206 (Berdazimer Sodium): Novan Inc

Novans' new drug candidate, SB 206 is a topically administered drug molecule in development for the treatment of molluscum contagiosum. The phase I and II data demonstrated that SB 206 for the treatment of molluscum contagiosum has beneficial effects on the infection. The drug works on the nitric oxide mechanism of action, where it act as nitric oxide donor to subsequently destroy the virus.

VBP-245 (Povidone Iodine Topical): Veloce Biopharma

Veloce's drug VBP-245 is currently being evaluated for the treatment of Molluscum Contagiosum and has demonstrated good safety and efficacy profile in phase I trials. VBP-245 is an antiviral drug that inhibits the HN protein responsible for virus attachment to the host cells.

The Molluscum Contagiosum Pipeline report provides insights into:-



The report provides detailed insights about companies that are developing therapies for the treatment of Molluscum Contagiosum with aggregate therapies developed by each company for the same.

It accesses the Different therapeutic candidates segmented into early-stage, mid-stage, and late-stage of development for Molluscum Contagiosum Treatment.

Molluscum Contagiosum Companies are involved in targeted therapeutics development with respective active and inactive (dormant or discontinued) projects.

Molluscum Contagiosum Drugs under development based on the stage of development, route of administration, target receptor, monotherapy or combination therapy, a different mechanism of action, and molecular type. Detailed analysis of collaborations (company-company collaborations and company-academia collaborations), licensing agreement and financing details for future advancement of the Molluscum Contagiosum market.

Molluscum Contagiosum Companies

Novan, Veloce Biopharma, Verrica Pharmaceuticals, Santalis Healthcare and others.

Molluscum Contagiosum pipeline report provides the therapeutic assessment of the pipeline drugs by the Route of Administration. Products have been categorized under various ROAs such as



Oral

Subcutaneous

Intravenous

Intramuscular Molecule Type

Molluscum Contagiosum Products have been categorized under various Molecule types such as



Monoclonal Antibody

Peptides

Small molecule Product Type

Scope of the Molluscum Contagiosum Pipeline Report



Coverage- Global

Molluscum Contagiosum Companies- Novan, Veloce Biopharma, Verrica Pharmaceuticals, Santalis Healthcare and others.

Molluscum Contagiosum Therapies- Canthardin Collodion, SB206 12%, VBP-245 Topical Gel , and others.

Molluscum Contagiosum Therapeutic Assessment by Product Type: Mono, Combination, Mono/Combination Molluscum Contagiosum Therapeutic Assessment by Clinical Stages: Discovery, Pre-clinical, Phase I, Phase II, Phase III

Late Stage Products (Phase III)
SB 206 (Berdazimer Sodium): Novan
Mid Stage Products (Phase II)
VBP-245 (Povidone Iodine Topical): Veloce Biopharma
Early Stage Products (Phase I)
Inactive Products

