Immune Thrombocytopenia Pipeline Drugs Report 2025: Evaluation Of Advanced Therapeutics, Mechanisms Of Action, Clinical Progress, And Strategic Initiatives

Key Takeaways from the Immune Thrombocytopenia Pipeline Report



On 18 September 2025, Novartis Pharmaceuticals conducted a Phase 3 study to assess the efficacy and safety of two different doses of ianalumab compared to placebo in adults with primary ITP (platelets count

On 18 September 2025, Takeda initiated a study is to check how safe mezagitamab is and how well it is tolerated by adults with chronic primary ITP, if given over a longer time. Other aims are to learn how effective treatment with mezagitamab is and how the body processes it (called pharmacokinetics or PK) over a longer time.

On 11 September 2025, Eli Lilly and Company announced a study drug will be administered orally in participants with Primary Immune Thrombocytopenia (ITP). Blood tests will be performed to check how much pirtobrutinib gets into the bloodstream and how long it takes the body to eliminate it.

DelveInsight's Immune Thrombocytopenia pipeline report depicts a robust space with 30+ active players working to develop 30+ pipeline therapies for Immune Thrombocytopenia treatment.

The Immune Thrombocytopenia Pipeline Report provides disease overview, pipeline scenario and therapeutic assessment of the key pipeline therapies in this domain. The Immune Thrombocytopenia Pipeline Report also highlights the unmet needs with respect to the Immune Thrombocytopenia.

Immune Thrombocytopenia Overview

Immune thrombocytopenia (ITP), formerly known as Idiopathic thrombocytopenic purpura is an autoimmune bleeding disorder. The disease is characterized by abnormally low levels of blood cells called platelets. ITP manifests as a bleeding tendency, easy bruising (purpura), or extravasation of blood from capillaries into skin and mucous membranes (petechiae).

Immune Thrombocytopenia Emerging Drugs Profile

Rozanolixizumab (UCB7665): UCB

Rozanolixizumab humanized high-affinity anti-human neonatal Fc receptor (FcRn) monoclonal antibody (IgG4P). By blocking IgG recycling, this subcutaneously infused monoclonal antibody aims to improve the course of immunoglobulin G (IgG)-mediated autoimmune diseases by reducing pathogenic autoantibody levels. Rozanolixizumab, an investigational monoclonal antibody, was granted orphan drug designation for the treatment of ITP by the US Food and Drug Administration on 30 April 2018 and by the European Commission on 11 January 2019. The drug is in Phase III clinical studies for the treatment of idiopathic thrombocytopenic purpura, myasthenia gravis and in Phase II clinical studies for chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyradiculoneuropathy and encephalitis.

Efgartigimod: arGEN-X

Efgartigimod is designed as a first-in-class investigational antibody fragment to target the neonatal Fc receptor (FcRn). Efgartigimod is being evaluated for the treatment of patients with severe autoimmune diseases with confirmed presence of pathogenic immunoglobulin G, IgG autoantibodies, where a severe unmet medical need exists. The drug is in registration phase for myasthenia gravis and in Phase III clinical studies for Primary Immune Thrombocytopenia (ITP), chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyradiculoneuropathy, and Pemphigus vulgaris.

The Immune Thrombocytopenia Pipeline Report Provides Insights into



The report provides detailed insights about companies that are developing therapies for the treatment of Immune Thrombocytopenia with aggregate therapies developed by each company for the same.

It accesses the Different therapeutic candidates segmented into early-stage, mid-stage, and late-stage of development for Immune Thrombocytopenia Treatment.

Immune Thrombocytopenia Companies are involved in targeted therapeutics development with respective active and inactive (dormant or discontinued) projects.

Immune Thrombocytopenia Drugs under development based on the stage of development, route of administration, target receptor, monotherapy or combination therapy, a different mechanism of action, and molecular type. Detailed analysis of collaborations (company-company collaborations and company-academia collaborations), licensing agreement and financing details for future advancement of the Immune Thrombocytopenia market

Corcept Therapeutics, UCB, arGEN-X, HanAll Biopharma/Immunovant, Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Principia Biopharma, Hutchison MediPharma, Cour Pharmaceutical Development and others.

Table of Contents

