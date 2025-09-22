Immune Thrombocytopenia Pipeline Drugs Report 2025: Evaluation Of Advanced Therapeutics, Mechanisms Of Action, Clinical Progress, And Strategic Initiatives
DelveInsight's,“ Immune Thrombocytopenia Pipeline Insight 2025 ” report provides comprehensive insights about 30+ companies and 30+ pipeline drugs in Immune Thrombocytopenia pipeline landscape. It covers the Immune Thrombocytopenia pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and nonclinical stage products. It also covers the Immune Thrombocytopenia therapeutics assessment by product type, stage, route of administration, and molecule type. It further highlights the inactive pipeline products in this space.
Key Takeaways from the Immune Thrombocytopenia Pipeline Report
On 18 September 2025, Novartis Pharmaceuticals conducted a Phase 3 study to assess the efficacy and safety of two different doses of ianalumab compared to placebo in adults with primary ITP (platelets count
On 18 September 2025, Takeda initiated a study is to check how safe mezagitamab is and how well it is tolerated by adults with chronic primary ITP, if given over a longer time. Other aims are to learn how effective treatment with mezagitamab is and how the body processes it (called pharmacokinetics or PK) over a longer time.
On 11 September 2025, Eli Lilly and Company announced a study drug will be administered orally in participants with Primary Immune Thrombocytopenia (ITP). Blood tests will be performed to check how much pirtobrutinib gets into the bloodstream and how long it takes the body to eliminate it.
DelveInsight's Immune Thrombocytopenia pipeline report depicts a robust space with 30+ active players working to develop 30+ pipeline therapies for Immune Thrombocytopenia treatment.
The leading Immune Thrombocytopenia Companies such as Corcept Therapeutics, UCB, arGEN-X, HanAll Biopharma/Immunovant, Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Principia Biopharma, Hutchison MediPharma, Cour Pharmaceutical Development and others.
Promising Immune Thrombocytopenia Pipeline Therapies such as Huaiqihuang Granule, Avatrombopag, BT595, Romiplostim, Hetrombopag, Rilzabrutinib, SKI-O-703, Eltrombopag, TQB3473 Tablets, and others.
The Immune Thrombocytopenia Pipeline Report provides disease overview, pipeline scenario and therapeutic assessment of the key pipeline therapies in this domain. The Immune Thrombocytopenia Pipeline Report also highlights the unmet needs with respect to the Immune Thrombocytopenia.
Immune Thrombocytopenia Overview
Immune thrombocytopenia (ITP), formerly known as Idiopathic thrombocytopenic purpura is an autoimmune bleeding disorder. The disease is characterized by abnormally low levels of blood cells called platelets. ITP manifests as a bleeding tendency, easy bruising (purpura), or extravasation of blood from capillaries into skin and mucous membranes (petechiae).
Immune Thrombocytopenia Emerging Drugs Profile
Rozanolixizumab (UCB7665): UCB
Rozanolixizumab humanized high-affinity anti-human neonatal Fc receptor (FcRn) monoclonal antibody (IgG4P). By blocking IgG recycling, this subcutaneously infused monoclonal antibody aims to improve the course of immunoglobulin G (IgG)-mediated autoimmune diseases by reducing pathogenic autoantibody levels. Rozanolixizumab, an investigational monoclonal antibody, was granted orphan drug designation for the treatment of ITP by the US Food and Drug Administration on 30 April 2018 and by the European Commission on 11 January 2019. The drug is in Phase III clinical studies for the treatment of idiopathic thrombocytopenic purpura, myasthenia gravis and in Phase II clinical studies for chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyradiculoneuropathy and encephalitis.
Efgartigimod: arGEN-X
Efgartigimod is designed as a first-in-class investigational antibody fragment to target the neonatal Fc receptor (FcRn). Efgartigimod is being evaluated for the treatment of patients with severe autoimmune diseases with confirmed presence of pathogenic immunoglobulin G, IgG autoantibodies, where a severe unmet medical need exists. The drug is in registration phase for myasthenia gravis and in Phase III clinical studies for Primary Immune Thrombocytopenia (ITP), chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyradiculoneuropathy, and Pemphigus vulgaris.
The Immune Thrombocytopenia Pipeline Report Provides Insights into
The report provides detailed insights about companies that are developing therapies for the treatment of Immune Thrombocytopenia with aggregate therapies developed by each company for the same.
It accesses the Different therapeutic candidates segmented into early-stage, mid-stage, and late-stage of development for Immune Thrombocytopenia Treatment.
Immune Thrombocytopenia Companies are involved in targeted therapeutics development with respective active and inactive (dormant or discontinued) projects.
Immune Thrombocytopenia Drugs under development based on the stage of development, route of administration, target receptor, monotherapy or combination therapy, a different mechanism of action, and molecular type.
Detailed analysis of collaborations (company-company collaborations and company-academia collaborations), licensing agreement and financing details for future advancement of the Immune Thrombocytopenia market
Immune Thrombocytopenia Companies
Corcept Therapeutics, UCB, arGEN-X, HanAll Biopharma/Immunovant, Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Principia Biopharma, Hutchison MediPharma, Cour Pharmaceutical Development and others.
Immune thrombocytopenia pipeline report provides the therapeutic assessment of the pipeline drugs by the Route of Administration. Products have been categorized under various ROAs such as
Oral
Parenteral
Intravitreal
Subretinal
Topical
Immune Thrombocytopenia Products have been categorized under various Molecule types such as
Monoclonal Antibody
Peptides
Polymer
Small molecule
Gene therapy
Scope of the Immune Thrombocytopenia Pipeline Report
Coverage- Global
Immune Thrombocytopenia Companies- Corcept Therapeutics, UCB, arGEN-X, HanAll Biopharma/Immunovant, Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Principia Biopharma, Hutchison MediPharma, Cour Pharmaceutical Development and others.
Immune Thrombocytopenia Pipeline Therapies- Huaiqihuang Granule, Avatrombopag, BT595, Romiplostim, Hetrombopag, Rilzabrutinib, SKI-O-703, Eltrombopag, TQB3473 Tablets, and others.
Immune Thrombocytopenia Therapeutic Assessment by Product Type: Mono, Combination, Mono/Combination
Immune Thrombocytopenia Therapeutic Assessment by Clinical Stages: Discovery, Pre-clinical, Phase I, Phase II, Phase III
Table of ContentsIntroduction Executive Summary Immune thrombocytopenia: Overview Pipeline Therapeutics Therapeutic Assessment Immune thrombocytopenia – DelveInsight's Analytical Perspective Late Stage Products (Phase III) Rozanolixizumab (UCB7665): UCB Drug profiles in the detailed report..... Mid Stage Products (Phase II) Drug Name: Company Name Drug profiles in the detailed report..... Early Stage Products (Phase I) Drug Name: Company Name Drug profiles in the detailed report..... Preclinical/Discovery Stage Products Drug Name: Company Name Inactive Products Immune thrombocytopenia Key Companies Immune thrombocytopenia Key Products Immune thrombocytopenia- Unmet Needs Immune thrombocytopenia- Market Drivers and Barriers Immune thrombocytopenia- Future Perspectives and Conclusion Immune thrombocytopenia Analyst Views Appendix
