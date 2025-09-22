Creative Minds AI, LLC Launches AI For Seniors Podcast: Bridging Wisdom And Technology
Derrick Fennell, Founder of Creative Minds AI, LLC
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
The podcast offers accessible conversations on topics such as everyday AI applications, navigating digital tools, and using technology to improve quality of life. Each episode features strategies tailored to individuals aged 55 and above, with a focus on clarity, simplicity, and real-world impact.
"Technology should not be a barrier," said Derrick Fennell, CEO of Creative Minds AI. "AI has the power to make life easier, but too often it feels out of reach for seniors. This podcast is about breaking down those barriers and showing that AI can be both practical and empowering."
The AI for Seniors Podcast is now available through its official website . The show will also be supported by community resources through Creative Minds AI , providing ongoing education and practical tools for senior learners.
For updates, listeners can connect with the podcast's community on Facebook here .
About Creative Minds AI, LLC
Creative Minds AI, LLC is an education-focused company dedicated to making artificial intelligence learning more approachable and accessible for older adults. Founded by Fennell, whose career spans technology, finance, and aviation, the organization builds on his experience. Fennell is also the author of You Are The Creator: Seven Powerful Principles to Engineer the Life You Deserve, reflecting his mission to simplify complexity, open opportunities, and help people thrive through innovation and lifelong learning.
Creative Minds AI is among the first companies focused on equipping seniors (55+) with practical AI education. Through courses, workshops, and now podcasting, the organization empowers older adults to embrace technology with confidence and ease.
Media Contact
Derrick Fennell
...
To view the source version of this press release, please visit
SOURCE: Pressmaster DMCC
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Daytrading Publishes New Study On The Dangers Of AI Tools Used By Traders
- New Silver Launches In California And Boston
- Digital Gold ($GOLD) Officially Launches On Solana, Hits $1.8M Market Cap On Day One
- Meme Coin Little Pepe Raises Above $24M In Presale With Over 39,000 Holders
- Bitmex And Tradingview Announce Trading Campaign, Offering 100,000 USDT In Rewards And More
- Your Bourse And B2BROKER Partner To Deliver Complete Brokerage Solutions
CommentsNo comment