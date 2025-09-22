Saudi FM: French President's Historic Position Reflects Int'l Community Will
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) NEW YORK, Sept 22 (KUNA) -- Saudi Arabia Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan, speaking on behalf of Saudi Crown Prince and Prime Minister Prince Mohammad bin Salman, considered Monday the French President's historic position in recognizing the State of Palestine, a move that reflects the international community's will to do justice to the Palestinian people.
Prince Faisal bin Farhan added that the conference is being held in light of "the Israeli occupation authorities' continued brutal aggression approach and brutal crimes against Palestinian brothers, their violations in the West Bank and East Jerusalem, and their repeated attacks on the sovereignty of Arab and Islamic states, the latest of which was the brutal attack against the State of Qatar."
Prince Faisal added in this regard that this "reinforces our firm conviction that implementing the two-state solution is the only way to achieve a just and lasting peace in the region."
The Saudi Foreign Minister affirmed his country's determination to continue its partnership with France and all peace-promoting countries to follow up on the implementation of the conference outcomes, expressing his gratitude to the countries that recognized or announced their intention to recognize the State of Palestine and his hope that other countries will take this historic step.
The conference is being held against the backdrop of several countries announcing their recognition of the State of Palestine, with expectations that more countries will follow suit.
The conference affirms the international consensus on a peaceful settlement of the issue and encourages decisive and coordinated international action toward implementing the two-state solution.
Last September, the United Nations General Assembly adopted a resolution endorsing the New York Declaration on the Peaceful Settlement of the Palestinian issue and the Implementation of the Two-State Solution, with a majority of 142 countries in favor, 10 against, and 12 abstentions. (Pickup previous)
