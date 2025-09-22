Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Kuwait Amir Representative Meets Turkish Pres. During UNGA Session


2025-09-22 07:05:26
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) NEW YORK, Sept 22 (KUNA) -- Kuwait's Amir Representative His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah met on Monday with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, at the UN HQ in New York.
During the meeting, held on the sidelines of the 80th UN General Assembly session, he conveyed to the Turkish leader greetings on behalf of His Highness the Amir.
Both sides reviewed the progress of the relations between their two countries and ways to promote the mutually beneficial cooperation.
Also in attendance at the meeting were Kuwait's Foreign Minister, Abdullah Ali Al-Yahya, Undersecretary of the Amiri Diwan for Foreign Affairs Mazen Issa Al-Issa, and Kuwait's Permanent Representative to United Nations Tareq Mohammad Al-Bannai. (Pickup previous)
mb


MENAFN22092025000071011013ID1110096347

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search