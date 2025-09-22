Presearch Launches Presearch 3.0 - Presearch Reengineers Platform To Become The First Base Native Web3 Search Engine

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Launch of Presearch 3.0 completes transition from Web2 to Web3, delivering true self-custodial functionality, decentralized infrastructure, and a user-owned search experience

San Diego, CA, Sept. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Presearch , the decentralized, community-driven meta-search engine that prioritizes user privacy and does not track users or sell data to advertisers, today announced it has become the first search engine to complete a full transition from Web2 to Web3, delivering what the industry long considered technically unfeasible: a fully decentralized, self-custodial search engine where users search to earn and control their digital assets while staking and participating in Presearch's vast Web3 ecosystem.

In a digital landscape increasingly dominated by AI-generated content, declining click-through rates, and invasive data practices, Presearch 3.0 delivers a timely solution: returning privacy, ownership, and economic empowerment to users in an era of algorithmic slop and centralized control.

Unlike platforms that merely layer token mechanics onto centralized systems, Presearch has engineered a search engine natively for Web3. Presearch 3.0 represents a complete infrastructure and design overhaul, purpose-built to operate on decentralized rails with real-time, gas-efficient, self-custodial transactions across millions of searches. These represent the three key staking mechanisms in Presearch's Blockchain ecosystem.



Users who operate nodes earn PRE tokens relative to the global search volume, reliability score and their node stake qty. These nodes provide server capacity to the Presearch network (as a hybrid proof-of-work system), remove personally identifiable information from search requests, and perform search operations – returning the results in milliseconds to the end-user.

Keyword ads (similar to Google Adwords) are created by advertisers who wish to reach the Presearch user base. The platform utilizes an auction-like model to determine which ads show up at the bottom of the search result page by default. Whichever advertiser stakes the most PRE to a given keyword has their ad displayed. Search Staking Enhancement: Earnings increase per search when users stake PRE tokens. The more you stake, the more you earn per search.

Presearch has solved the core technical challenges of Web3: sovereignty, transparency, and decentralization, and successfully brought them to market. With self-custodial reward systems, scalable user experiences, and a fully decentralized infrastructure, Presearch has addressed each of the following critical components:



Real-time reward calculations across millions of user queries



Seamless wallet integration without compromising user experience



Gas-efficient Base Layer 2 microtransactions

Enterprise-grade security, with completed audits and penetration testing



Other search platforms have attempted limited rollouts of Web3 features but remain constrained by centralized infrastructure and narrow chain support. In contrast, Presearch now offers full self-custody of PRE tokens while earning and/or staking. No custodial bottlenecks, no KYC requirements, and sub-penny transaction costs on a globally accessible platform.

The launch of Presearch 3.0 brings a new leadership team and technical vision focused on building a truly sovereign search experience. The updated platform includes:



A modern, Web3-native B2C search experience



Agentic AI tools and enterprise integration capabilities



Support for creator-first ecosystems and underserved content domains

A redesigned search stack tailored for the decentralized internet



This evolution goes beyond UI upgrades. Presearch now operates on a hybrid Proof-of-Work model with over 40,000 community-operated nodes powering the search network. These nodes perform real computational work and are rewarded based on search volume processed, PRE tokens staked, reliability scores, and geographic distribution-bringing true decentralization to both infrastructure and incentives.

In addition to reengineering its platform for Web3, Presearch is also building the first independent web index optimized for“Frontier Intelligence,” the kind of high-integrity, human-created content ignored or de-ranked by traditional engines and inaccessible to commercial AI.

This next-generation indexing system is already crawling and organizing content in stealth, with a focus on:



Creator-first and login-gated platforms (e.g., Substack, OnlyFans)



Independent journalism and alternative health domains



Shadow-banned or suppressed information sources



Environmental impact data and underreported reports

Verified human-generated content, filtered from AI spam



This indexing approach gives Presearch a unique edge in a world flooded with low-quality AI content and algorithmically limited visibility. It also sets the stage for a new wave of AI tools and agents that rely on high-integrity information.

Most online platforms today operate in the Web2 paradigm-centralized companies collect user data, monetize attention, and control access. In contrast, Web3 platforms operate on public blockchains, use crypto wallets for login and identity, and return ownership and control to users.

In the Web3 model users log in with crypto wallets, not usernames and passwords.

Digital assets remain under user control and platforms cannot revoke access. Additionally, interactions happen directly onchain, allowing value transfer without intermediaries. Lastly, participation is often incentivized, creating new economic models. Presearch is now fully aligned with this vision. Its new infrastructure supports seamless integration with DeFi, dApps, and AI agents, offering anonymous access and global availability.

With Presearch 3.0, the search engine becomes more than a utility, but rather a gateway to the Web3 ecosystem. Users no longer need to trust a platform to manage their data or rewards. They own it outright. The launch also positions Presearch for rapid growth as friction points that have historically slowed Web3 adoption, like custodial delays, regional restrictions, and identity barriers, are removed entirely. For users, creators, developers, and enterprise partners, Presearch 3.0 represents a fundamentally new way to access, organize, and reward information. It's search reimagined for the decentralized era.

About Presearch

Presearch is the world's first decentralized search engine powered by a network of over 40,000 community-run nodes. With over 390,00 users globally and serving over 10 Million searches per month, Presearch provides a privacy-first, user-owned search experience that rewards participation and protects freedom of access. Presearch is building the future of Frontier Intelligence and redefining the role of search in the Web3 world.

