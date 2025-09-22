Bestagents Proudly Announces The Recipients Of Its Top Real Estate Professionals For 2025
From understanding the best opportunities that exist in the market to negotiating advantageous terms, there are many advantages to working with an experienced and reputable real estate expert. Most importantly, these agents understand that their client's needs come above all else and therefore, they invest their time in getting to know their clients' individual targets and objectives to help them create a plan to reach them. Listed below are several of the latest agents that have demonstrated a commitment to providing the highest level of service.
Charlie Bateh, Realtor, Palo Alto/CA
Julia Torgerson, Assistant Property Manager, Marlborough/MA
Brad Thoreson, Shareholder & Chair, Seattle/WA
Jennifer Vaughan, Realtor, Greensboro/GA
Valerie Mishkin, Realtor, Santa Cruz/CA
Margo Montgomery, Realtor, Wasilla/AK
Jon Bentley, Realtor, Lexington/KY
Lisa Williams, Realtor, Austin/TX
Ann Bogart, Realtor, Sussex/WI
Maria Gillette, Realtor and Team Leader, Lexington/KY
Tracy O. Skinner, Real Estate Broker, Greenville/NC
Melissa Chandler, Realtor, Round Rock/TX
Kris Klodowski, Broker/Owner, Beaver Dam/WI
Taneshina Wright, Real Estate Investor, Box Springs/GA
Regina Castle, Real Estate Broker, Chicago/IL
Paola Pollock, Realtor, Temecula/CA
Shanese Williams, Realtor and Realtist, New York/NY
Asher Appleman, Certified Private Money Broker, Brooklyn/NY
Best Agents recognizes the top real estate professionals across the nation to help buyers, sellers, and investors match with the most qualified agents in their area. Best Agent's comprehensive database of real estate professionals features agents by local expertise, verified licenses, transaction history, and specializations to make sure that consumers are provided with the highest level of knowledge, seamless end-to-end service, and transparency in the buying and selling process.
