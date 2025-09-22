U.S. Global Investors Maintains Monthly Dividends As Its GOAU Gold Mining ETF Hits A New Record High
|Fund
|One-Year
|Five-Year
|Ten-Year
|Since Inception (6/27/2017)
|Gross Expense Ratio
|U.S. Global GO GOLD and Precious Metal Miners ETF (NAV)
|56.93%
|9.65%
|n/a
|13.55%
|0.60%
|U.S. Global GO GOLD and Precious Metal Miners ETF (Market Value)
|57.66%
|9.62%
|n/a
|13.59%
|0.60%
Performance data quoted above is historical. Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Results reflect the reinvestment of dividends and other earnings. For a portion of periods, the fund had expense limitations, without which returns would have been lower. Current performance may be higher or lower than the performance data quoted. The principal value and investment return of an investment will fluctuate so that your shares, when redeemed, may be worth more or less than their original cost. Performance does not include the effect of any direct fees described in the fund's prospectus which, if applicable, would lower your total returns. Performance quoted for periods of one year or less is cumulative and not annualized. Obtain performance data current to the most recent month-end at .
Investing involves risk, including the possible loss of principal. Shares of any ETF are bought and sold at market price (not NAV), may trade at a discount or premium to NAV and are not individually redeemed from the fund. Brokerage commissions will reduce returns.
Because the fund concentrates its investments in specific industries, it may be subject to greater risks and fluctuations than a portfolio representing a broader range of industries. The fund is non-diversified, meaning it may concentrate a larger portion of its assets in a smaller number of issuers than a diversified fund.
The fund invests in foreign securities, which involve greater volatility and political, economic and currency risks and differences in accounting methods. These risks are greater for investments in emerging markets. The fund may invest in the securities of smaller-capitalization companies, which may be more volatile than those of larger, more established companies.
Registration does not imply a certain level of skill or training.
Investments in gold, precious metals and minerals are subject to significant short-term price fluctuations and geopolitical, economic and regulatory risks. We believe these sectors are best limited to 5%–10% of a portfolio.
The NYSE Arca Gold Miners Index is a market-capitalization-weighted index that tracks the performance of the largest publicly traded companies worldwide involved primarily in gold mining, with a smaller, but still significant, silver mining component.
Smart Beta 2.0 is an investment approach that combines the broad diversification and low cost of passive indexing with the factor-based insights and selectivity of active management strategies.
All-in sustaining costs (AISC) is a metric used primarily by gold mining companies to represent the total cost of producing a unit of gold, including operating costs, sustaining capital expenditures, and other related expenses necessary to maintain current production levels. All opinions expressed and data provided are subject to change without notice. Some of these opinions may not be appropriate to every investor.
Fund holdings and allocations are subject to change at any time. Click here to view fund holdings for GOAU.
GOAU is distributed by Quasar Distributors, LLC. U.S. Global Investors is the investment adviser to GOAU.
Attachment
-
GOAU at a New Record Intraday High
