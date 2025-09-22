Hillsborough County Adaptive Sports To Host USA Wheelchair Football League Tournament On September 27-28

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers Wheelchair Football Team competing against the Los Angeles Rams Wheelchair Football Team in a previous USAWFL tournament

Ten teams from across the US will compete for the trophy at the Tampa Convention Center

- Wide Receiver and Cornerback Nathan HolkTAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, September 22, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Hillsborough Country Adaptive Sports will host their 4th annual USA Wheelchair Football League (USAWFL) tournament on September 27-28, bringing in 10 teams of competitive wheelchair athletes from across the country. This is the third tournament of the 2025 USAWFL season with the ultimate goal for all teams to make it to the USAWFL V Championship Game later this fall.Game play will take place September 27-28 at the Tampa Convention Center. Competing teams include the home team Tampa Bay Buccaneers wheelchair football team, in addition to the Arizona Cardinals, Cleveland Browns, GLASA Chicago Bears, Green Bay Packers, Irving Outlaws, New England Patriots and New Orleans Saints wheelchair football teams.The tournament is open to the public and free to attend. Volunteer opportunities are available HERE.Competition will kick off on Saturday, September 27th, at 8:00 AM with two fields of games running concurrently. Game play wraps up on Saturday at 8:00 PM and will return to action Sunday morning at 8:00 AM, running until the tournament's championship game kicks off at 2:00 PM that day. A full tournament schedule can be viewed on the 2025 Tournament Schedule Site under the Tampa Tournament section.“I can't wait for the USA Wheelchair Football League to arrive in downtown Tampa-it's the perfect place to showcase the sport of wheelchair football,” said wide receiver and cornerback Nathan Holk.“Getting the chance to play in front of my family, friends, and community makes this tournament especially meaningful. We're ready to deliver a great competition that highlights community, competitive spirit, and the passion Tampa Bay has for football."Head Coach Adan Carbajal continued“The Tampa Bay Buccaneers Wheelchair Football Team is ready to take the field again in Tampa after postponing last year's tournament. Hosting a tournament in front of our home crowd is going to be incredible-the roar of our family and friends always makes the experience one to see. We've will travel to other cities like Chicago and Kansas City. Now, we have the home-field advantage," he said.This is the fifth competitive season of the USA Wheelchair Football League. The USA Wheelchair Football League, a program of Move United, is made possible in part by an NFL-Bob Woodruff Foundation Salute to Service partnership grant.

