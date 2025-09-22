Portfolio Committee On Justice And Constitutional Development Invites Candidates For Information Regulator Posts

he Portfolio Committee on Justice and Constitutional Development has invited nominations and applications from individuals and organisations for two suitable people to be appointed as members of the Information Regulator for a period of five years.



According to the Chairperson of the committee, Mr Xola Nqola, one position is full-time and the other is part-time.



A list of all the nominations and applications received with the accompanying Curricula Vitae (CVs) and suitably redacted personal information will be published on Parliament's website for public comment on the suitability of candidates. Shortlisted candidates will be subjected to a screening process.



In terms of the Protection of Personal Information Act No. 4 of 2013, members of the Regulator must be South African citizens who are appropriately qualified, fit and proper persons and:



At least one of whom must be appointed on account of experience as a practising advocate or attorney or a professor of law at a university; and The remainder of whom must be appointed on account of any other qualifications, expertise and experience relating to the objects of the Regulator.



Nominations and applications must be accompanied by a Curriculum Vitae (CV) providing the nominee or applicant's:



Full name, ID number and gender;

Contact details, including physical address, telephone/cell number and email address;

Relevant previous experience (including relevant dates and organisations concerned); and Academic qualifications.

In addition, nominations must contain the full name, address or email address and contact details of the person or organisation making the nomination and a signed acceptance of the nomination by the nominee.



Nominees and applicants are also requested to indicate whether they would be available to serve as a member of the Regulator in a full-time or part-time capacity, or both, should they be appointed.

