CEA Industries Inc.
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 10:49 AM EST - CEA Industries Inc. : Announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program of up to $250 million of the Company's common stock. David Namdar, CEO of CEA Industries (BNC):“This buyback program reflects our confidence in the long-term value of CEA Industries and our conviction in BNB, which is trading near all time highs. We intend to act opportunistically when our shares trade below intrinsic value, with the goal of enhancing net asset value per share and delivering sustained returns for our shareholders. With the world's leading BNB digital asset treasury as our foundation, by repurchasing at a discount, we not only reinforce our confidence in BNB as an asset, but also enhance the BNB-per-share for all remaining investors.” CEA Industries Inc. shares N are trading down $1.26 at $8.43.
Full Press Release:
