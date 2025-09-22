Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
President Ilham Aliyev Arrives In New York For Working Visit

President Ilham Aliyev Arrives In New York For Working Visit


2025-09-22 03:10:25
(MENAFN- AzerNews) On September 22, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev arrived in New York City, United States, on a working visit to participate in the 80th session of the UN General Assembly, Azernews reports.

President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva were welcomed by officials at New York's John F. Kennedy International Airport.

MENAFN22092025000195011045ID1110095801

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search