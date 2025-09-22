President Ilham Aliyev Arrives In New York For Working Visit
(MENAFN- AzerNews) On September 22, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev arrived in New York City, United States, on a working visit to participate in the 80th session of the UN General Assembly, Azernews reports.
President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva were welcomed by officials at New York's John F. Kennedy International Airport.
