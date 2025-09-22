Zelensky Submits Bill To Parliament On Sending Navy Units To Turkey And Britain

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Legislative initiative No. 14059 has been registered on the parliament's website, Ukrinform reports.

The draft law proposes to approve the President's decision to send units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine to other countries.

The head of state proposes, in particular, to send the Ukrainian Navy corvette Hetman Ivan Mazepa to the Republic of Turkey with a regular crew of up to 106 military personnel.

Zelensky proposes to send the following to Great Britain and Northern Ireland: the mine countermeasures ship Cherkasy with a crew of up to 39 military personnel; the mine countermeasures ship Chernihiv with up to 39 personnel; the mine countermeasures ship Mariupol with up to 39 personnel; the mine countermeasures vessel Melitopol, with a regular crew of up to 39 military personnel, and the mine countermeasures vessel Henichesk, with up to 39 military personnel.

It is also proposed to send the command of the 1st Division of Minesweepers of the Ukrainian Navy Flotilla as part of the mine countermeasures headquarters with up to 20 military personnel.

It is expected that the adoption of the law will allow the deployment of units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine to the Republic of Turkey and the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, which in turn will ensure the implementation of measures related to national security and defense, repelling and deterring armed aggression against Ukraine, protecting its sovereignty and territorial integrity.

The implementation of the law will also contribute to improving the process of obtaining military equipment from partner countries, staffing the relevant units with personnel and equipment, and mastering and preparing for use, which requires long cycles.

In accordance with previously adopted legislative changes, such a decision by the President must be approved by parliament.

As reported by Ukrinform, President Volodymyr Zelensky said that a decision to create Assault Forces has already been made.