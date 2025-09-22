Artificial Intelligence (AI) In Military Market To Soar From USD 9.2 Billion In 2023 To USD 38.8 Billion By 2028 At A CAGR Of 33.3%

MENAFN - GetNews)



The global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Military Market is valued at USD 9.2 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 38.8 billion by 2028 , growing at an impressive CAGR of 33.3% during the forecast period. This surge reflects the rapid adoption of AI technologies in defense applications, driven by the need for faster decision-making, autonomous systems, and enhanced situational awareness.

Market Overview

Artificial Intelligence is revolutionizing defense capabilities, enabling autonomous operations, predictive analytics, cyber defense, and advanced threat detection. Militaries worldwide are leveraging AI-powered systems to gain tactical advantages, optimize logistics, and enhance mission success rates. The MarketsandMarkets study emphasizes that AI will play a decisive role in next-generation warfare and defense modernization programs.

Key Segments Covered in the Report



By Offering: Hardware, Software, and Services

By Application: Information Processing, Threat Monitoring & Situational Awareness, Warfare Platforms, Logistics & Transportation, Target Recognition, Cybersecurity, Simulation & Training, and Battlefield Healthcare

By Technology: Machine Learning, Natural Language Processing (NLP), Computer Vision, Context-Aware Computing, and Advanced Analytics

By Deployment: On-Premises and Cloud-Based AI Solutions

By Platform: Land, Airborne, Naval, and Space By Region: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, Latin America, and Africa

Growth Drivers



Rising defense budgets and modernization programs fueling adoption of AI-powered systems

Demand for autonomous systems such as drones, unmanned ground vehicles, and naval platforms

Enhanced situational awareness and decision-making through AI-driven data analysis and predictive intelligence

Growing cybersecurity threats requiring AI-driven defense solutions to protect critical infrastructure Integration of AI with IoT, big data, and cloud computing for advanced mission operations and logistics

Challenges & Restraints



Ethical concerns surrounding the use of autonomous lethal weapons and decision-making without human oversight

High implementation costs and technical complexity of integrating AI into existing military systems

Data privacy, security, and reliability issues in mission-critical environments Interoperability and standardization challenges among allied forces and defense contractors

Opportunities



Rising demand for AI-powered training and simulation systems to enhance combat readiness

Development of AI in defense healthcare applications , including battlefield casualty detection and predictive medical care

Expansion of AI-enabled space-based applications , including surveillance, communication, and satellite navigation

Growing investment in collaborative AI-human decision-making systems to maintain ethical and operational balance Potential for international defense cooperation in developing shared AI-driven platforms and intelligence systems

Key Players in the Market

Major Defense and Technology Players leading the Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Military Companies include:



Lockheed Martin Corporation (US)

Raytheon Technologies Corporation (US)

Northrop Grumman Corporation (US)

Thales Group (France) BAE Systems plc (UK)

