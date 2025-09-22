Arteriovenous Fistula Pipeline 2025: Innovative Clinical Developments By 3+ Global Leaders Delveinsight Featuring Enceladus Pharmaceuticals, Kintara Therapeutics, Symic Bio

MENAFN - GetNews)



"Arteriovenous Fistula Pipeline 2025"DelveInsight's,“Arteriovenous (AV) Fistula – Pipeline Insight, 2025,” report provides comprehensive insights about 3+ companies and 3+ pipeline drugs in Arteriovenous (AV) Fistula pipeline landscape. It covers the pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and nonclinical stage products. It also covers the therapeutics assessment by product type, stage, route of administration, and molecule type. It further highlights the inactive pipeline products in this space.

With arteriovenous fistula (AVF) becoming increasingly prevalent worldwide and contributing to comorbidities such as diabetes, cardiovascular disease, and certain cancers, there is a rising need for safer and more effective treatment solutions. According to DelveInsight, the AVF pipeline includes 3+ pharmaceutical and biotech companies actively developing 3+ therapeutic candidates targeting this condition. These therapies are in various stages of clinical and preclinical development, reflecting substantial innovation and a strong commitment to addressing a major public health challenge.

DelveInsight's“Arteriovenous Fistula Pipeline Insight 2025” report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the ongoing R&D landscape. It examines clinical trial progress, emerging therapies, mechanisms of action, competitive positioning, and key company initiatives, serving as a vital resource for stakeholders-including researchers, investors, and healthcare decision-makers-looking to understand the evolving AVF therapeutics market and the innovations shaping its future.

Explore the Cutting-Edge Landscape of Arteriovenous fistula Drug Development

Key Takeaways from the Arteriovenous fistula Pipeline Report



DelveInsight's Arteriovenous Fistula pipeline report highlights an active landscape with 3+ companies developing 3+ pipeline therapies for the treatment of AV fistula.

In April 2025, Sonavex received FDA 510(k) clearance for its EchoMap device, which employs 3D ultrasound technology to deliver real-time, quantitative blood flow data, aiming to improve AV fistula monitoring and management at the point of care.

In December 2024, the FDA granted premarket approval to Merit Medical's Wrapsody cell-impermeable endoprosthesis. This device is designed for hemodialysis patients to address stenosis or occlusion within the dialysis access outflow circuit, including peripheral veins of AV fistulas and the venous anastomosis of synthetic AV grafts. Key companies such as Enceladus Pharmaceuticals, Kintara Therapeutics, Symic Bio, and others are actively developing new therapies to enhance the AV fistula treatment landscape. Promising pipeline candidates include liposome-encapsulated prednisolone and other novel therapies currently in various stages of development.

Arteriovenous fistula Overview:

An arteriovenous (AV) fistula is an abnormal link between an artery and a vein, allowing blood to flow directly from the artery into the vein, bypassing the capillary network. Small AV fistulas in locations such as the arms, legs, lungs, kidneys, or brain are generally not dangerous, but larger untreated fistulas can cause serious health complications. While AV fistulas can develop anywhere in the body, they are more frequently observed in the head, neck, spine, and liver. They may be congenital or arise due to trauma, genetic conditions, or complications from medical procedures like cardiac catheterization. In individuals with advanced kidney disease, AV fistulas are often surgically created to facilitate dialysis. Diagnosis typically involves a detailed medical history, physical examination, and imaging studies such as duplex ultrasound, CT angiography, or MR angiography. Small fistulas may resolve on their own and only require monitoring, whereas larger ones often necessitate intervention through methods like endovascular embolization, ultrasound-guided compression, microsurgery, or stereotactic radiosurgery.

Download the Arteriovenous fistula sample report to know in detail about the Arteriovenous fistula treatment market

Arteriovenous fistula Pipeline Analysis

The Arteriovenous fistula pipeline insights report 2025, provides insights into:



Provides comprehensive insights into key companies developing therapies in the Arteriovenous fistula Market.

Categorizes Arteriovenous fistula therapeutic companies by development stage: early, mid, and late-stage.

Highlights major companies involved in targeted therapy development, including both active and inactive (paused/discontinued) projects.

Reviews emerging Arteriovenous fistula drugs under development based on:



Stage of development



Arteriovenous fistula Route of administration



Target receptor



Monotherapy vs. combination therapy



Arteriovenous fistula Mechanism of action

Molecular type

Offers detailed analysis of:



Company-to-company and company-academia collaborations



Arteriovenous fistula Licensing agreements Funding and investment activities supporting future Arteriovenous fistula market advancement.

Unlock key insights into emerging Arteriovenous fistula therapies and market strategies here:

Arteriovenous fistula Emerging Drugs

Liposome encapsulated prednisolone: Enceladus Pharmaceuticals

Liposomal prednisolone, an arachidonic acid inhibitor, is under investigation in a Phase II clinical trial for treating arteriovenous (AV) fistulas. Preclinical studies in mice have demonstrated that this liposome-encapsulated formulation can decrease vascular inflammation and encourage outward remodeling of the vein.

Arteriovenous fistula Pipeline Therapeutic Assessment

Arteriovenous fistula Assessment by Product Type

. Mono

. Combination

. Mono/Combination

Arteriovenous fistula By Stage

. Late-stage products (Phase III)

. Mid-stage products (Phase II)

. Early-stage product (Phase I) along with the details of

. Pre-clinical and Discovery stage candidates

. Discontinued & Inactive candidates

Arteriovenous fistula Assessment by Route of Administration

. Oral

. Parenteral

. Intravenous

. Subcutaneous

. Topical

Arteriovenous fistula Assessment by Molecule Type

. Recombinant fusion proteins

. Small molecule

. Monoclonal antibody

. Peptide

. Polymer

. Gene therapy

Download sample pages to get an in-depth assessment of the emerging Arteriovenous fistula therapies and key Arteriovenous fistula companies

Table of Contents

1. Report Introduction

2. Executive Summary

3. Arteriovenous fistula Current Treatment Patterns

4. Arteriovenous fistula - DelveInsight's Analytical Perspective

5. Therapeutic Assessment

6. Arteriovenous fistula Late-Stage Products (Phase-III)

7. Arteriovenous fistula Mid-Stage Products (Phase-II)

8. Early Stage Products (Phase-I)

9. Pre-clinical Products and Discovery Stage Products

10. Inactive Products

11. Dormant Products

12. Arteriovenous fistula Discontinued Products

13. Arteriovenous fistula Product Profiles

14. Arteriovenous fistula Key Companies

15. Arteriovenous fistula Key Products

16. Dormant and Discontinued Products

17. Arteriovenous fistula Unmet Needs

18. Arteriovenous fistula Future Perspectives

19. Arteriovenous fistula Analyst Review

20. Appendix

21. Report Methodology

Request the sample PDF to get detailed insights about the Arteriovenous fistula pipeline reports offerings

About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a leading Business Consultant and Market Research firm focused exclusively on life sciences. It supports Pharma companies by providing comprehensive end-to-end solutions to improve their performance.