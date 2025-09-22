Mothers Worldwide Unite For The YANA Method's Mental Chaos Reset This World Mental Health Day
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Hong Kong, September 22, 2025 : The YANA Method is launching a new initiative to support mothers facing mental overload. The campaign highlights the 7-Day Mental Chaos Reset Challenge and introduces 50 mothers as community leaders, known as Founding Mamas.
The Mental Chaos Reset is designed to be simple and practical. For seven days, mothers spend just 15 minutes daily on guided practices that calm the nervous system, reduce anxiety, and create more presence at home.
Alongside the challenge, The YANA Method has selected 50 Founding Mamas to represent this movement. These women are sharing their personal experiences and encouraging other mothers to step away from survival mode and into a calmer, more connected way of living.
"Our mission is to help mothers replace stress with clarity," said Heanney, Founder of The YANA Method. "By bringing together the Founding Mamas, we're creating a community that proves real self-care is both possible and powerful."
Why this program matters:
Accessible self-care tools designed for busy mothers
Practices that fit into real life without added pressure
Calm routines that improve family well-being
Applications for the Founding Mamas Program are open until September 27, 2025. The program concludes with a celebration on World Mental Health Day, October 10, 2025.
About YANA
The YANA Method is a global wellness platform designed to help mothers reclaim calm and clarity through short, effective practices. Its programs combine mindfulness, nervous system resets, and self care for moms, empowering women to manage stress and strengthen family connections.
The Mental Chaos Reset is designed to be simple and practical. For seven days, mothers spend just 15 minutes daily on guided practices that calm the nervous system, reduce anxiety, and create more presence at home.
Alongside the challenge, The YANA Method has selected 50 Founding Mamas to represent this movement. These women are sharing their personal experiences and encouraging other mothers to step away from survival mode and into a calmer, more connected way of living.
"Our mission is to help mothers replace stress with clarity," said Heanney, Founder of The YANA Method. "By bringing together the Founding Mamas, we're creating a community that proves real self-care is both possible and powerful."
Why this program matters:
Accessible self-care tools designed for busy mothers
Practices that fit into real life without added pressure
Calm routines that improve family well-being
Applications for the Founding Mamas Program are open until September 27, 2025. The program concludes with a celebration on World Mental Health Day, October 10, 2025.
About YANA
The YANA Method is a global wellness platform designed to help mothers reclaim calm and clarity through short, effective practices. Its programs combine mindfulness, nervous system resets, and self care for moms, empowering women to manage stress and strengthen family connections.
Company :-The YANA Method
User :- Heanney Banks
Email :...
Phone :-95450066Url :-
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Daytrading Publishes New Study On The Dangers Of AI Tools Used By Traders
- New Silver Launches In California And Boston
- Digital Gold ($GOLD) Officially Launches On Solana, Hits $1.8M Market Cap On Day One
- Meme Coin Little Pepe Raises Above $24M In Presale With Over 39,000 Holders
- Bitmex And Tradingview Announce Trading Campaign, Offering 100,000 USDT In Rewards And More
- Your Bourse And B2BROKER Partner To Deliver Complete Brokerage Solutions
CommentsNo comment