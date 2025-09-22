SKF India Showcases Metal Mastery To Accelerate India's Green Steel Transition At AIIFA Steelex 2025
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Mumbai, September 22, 2025: SKF India, a leading manufacturer of industrial bearings, solutions, and services, catalyzed the transition towards reliable green steel manufacturing through its Metal Mastery expertise at AIIFA Steelex 2025. With a rich legacy in serving the metals sector, SKF demonstrated how advanced engineering, services, and digital innovation can help steelmakers improve competitiveness, cut downtime, and progress towards India's net-zero 2070 vision.
As India intensifies the push for green steel, there is a clear business imperative for manufacturers to embrace technologies that lower emissions while enhancing productivity. SKF's Metal Mastery, built on deep application knowledge and a comprehensive rolling mill portfolio, directly addressed this need by enabling steelmakers to future-proof operations, extend asset life, and reduce environmental impact.
Mr. Sujeeth Pai, Director, Industrial, SKF India, said, "India's steel industry is central to the country's net-zero 2070 journey, and its competitiveness will increasingly depend on how quickly it embraces reliable and sustainable manufacturing. SKF is committed to supporting this transformation by combining decades of application expertise with advanced products, digital technologies, and lifecycle services. Our focus is on enabling steelmakers to future-proof their rolling mills, cut unplanned downtime, and move faster towards the green steel agenda."
As part of its Metal Mastery approach, SKF presented a robust portfolio for rolling mill operations that addressed the industry's need for efficiency, reliability, and safety. Its four-row cylindrical roller bearings (4rCRB), four-row tapered roller bearings (4rTRB), and spherical roller bearings (SRB) were showcased as engineered solutions to handle heavy loads, reduce wear, and extend service life.
These offerings were complemented by SKF's 'Predict-Prevent-Perform' approach: Predict with condition monitoring solutions like SKF Axios, Protect through easy machine health checks with the QuickCollect app, and Perform by extending asset life via remanufacturing, RecondOil, and sealed & lubricated-for-life bearings. Together, they provided steelmakers with a comprehensive reliability framework to maximise uptime and enable sustainable operations.
Mr. Sharad Jha, Business Head - Metals OEM & Aftermarket, SKF India, said, "At Steelex, we emphasized that reliability and sustainability have become the defining drivers of competitiveness for the metals industry. Through our Metal Mastery, we brought together advanced bearing technologies, digital solutions, and lifecycle services to support steelmakers in meeting their green steel commitments while delivering consistent operational performance."
Beyond products and technologies, SKF differentiated itself through a consultative and collaborative approach. By working closely with customers to align with their production targets and sustainability commitments, SKF ensured that each solution was tailored to deliver measurable value to drive business as well as sustainable growth.
With its presence at AIIFA Steelex 2025, SKF reinforced its position as a reliable manufacturing partner for the metals sector, with Metal Mastery serving as the cornerstone of its strategy to help steelmakers embrace sustainable practices, strengthen competitiveness, and contribute meaningfully to India's net-zero future.
About SKF
SKF is a world-leading provider of innovative solutions that help industries become more competitive and sustainable. By making products lighter, more efficient, longer lasting, and repairable, we help our customers improve their rotating equipment performance and reduce their environmental impact. Our offering around the rotating shaft includes bearings, seals, lubrication management, condition monitoring, and services. Founded in 1907, SKF is represented in approximately 130 countries and has around 17,000 distributor locations worldwide. Annual sales in 2023 were SEK 103,881 million and the number of employees was 40,396.
