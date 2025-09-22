India, Morocco Agree To Deepen Defense Cooperation
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) NEW DELHI, Sept 22 (KUNA) -- Indian Defence Minister Rajnath Singh met on Monday his Moroccan counterpart Abdeltif Loudiyi in Rabat where they signed a Memorandum of Understanding on defence cooperation.
The document provides for a robust institutional framework to the growing partnership and paves the way for collaboration in defence industry, joint exercises, military training and capacity building, according to a statement from the Indian Defence Ministry.
Both the sides agreed to intensify defence industry collaboration and to chart out a comprehensive roadmap covering counter-terrorism, maritime security, cyber defence, peacekeeping operations, military medicine, and expert exchanges.
The ministers also agreed to further strengthen the longstanding friendship between India and Morocco.
Indian minister announced the opening of a new Defence Wing at the Embassy of India in Rabat and highlighted the maturity of India's defence industry and its cutting-edge capabilities, including drone and counter-drone technologies.
He assured the Moroccan side that Indian companies are well-positioned to meet the requirements of Morocco's defence forces.
"Both ministers underscored the importance of enhancing exchanges between Armed Forces, facilitating training programmes and exploring opportunities for co-development and co-production in the defence sector," the statement said.
The ministers stressed the need for multilateral cooperation to address global and regional security challenges and welcomed closer coordination in maritime security given the strategic significance of the Indian Ocean and Atlantic corridors.
The meeting marks a significant milestone in the bilateral defence relationship, reflecting the growing convergence of strategic interests between India and Morocco, the statement said. (end)
atk
The document provides for a robust institutional framework to the growing partnership and paves the way for collaboration in defence industry, joint exercises, military training and capacity building, according to a statement from the Indian Defence Ministry.
Both the sides agreed to intensify defence industry collaboration and to chart out a comprehensive roadmap covering counter-terrorism, maritime security, cyber defence, peacekeeping operations, military medicine, and expert exchanges.
The ministers also agreed to further strengthen the longstanding friendship between India and Morocco.
Indian minister announced the opening of a new Defence Wing at the Embassy of India in Rabat and highlighted the maturity of India's defence industry and its cutting-edge capabilities, including drone and counter-drone technologies.
He assured the Moroccan side that Indian companies are well-positioned to meet the requirements of Morocco's defence forces.
"Both ministers underscored the importance of enhancing exchanges between Armed Forces, facilitating training programmes and exploring opportunities for co-development and co-production in the defence sector," the statement said.
The ministers stressed the need for multilateral cooperation to address global and regional security challenges and welcomed closer coordination in maritime security given the strategic significance of the Indian Ocean and Atlantic corridors.
The meeting marks a significant milestone in the bilateral defence relationship, reflecting the growing convergence of strategic interests between India and Morocco, the statement said. (end)
atk
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Daytrading Publishes New Study On The Dangers Of AI Tools Used By Traders
- New Silver Launches In California And Boston
- Digital Gold ($GOLD) Officially Launches On Solana, Hits $1.8M Market Cap On Day One
- Meme Coin Little Pepe Raises Above $24M In Presale With Over 39,000 Holders
- Bitmex And Tradingview Announce Trading Campaign, Offering 100,000 USDT In Rewards And More
- Your Bourse And B2BROKER Partner To Deliver Complete Brokerage Solutions
CommentsNo comment