Jason“Elvis” Martin at work during a client session at Elvis Tattoo Shop in Hendersonville, TN.

Private Studio at Elvis Tattoo Shop-clean, comfortable setup with sink, storage, and seating.

In-session tattoo work in a private room at Elvis Tattoo Shop

Nashville-area studio formalizes 30-minute, creditable spot tests; Eternal Apex, World Famous Limitless and Dynamic Platinum color lines prioritized

- Jason“Elvis”Martin, Founder & Artist of Elvis Tattoo Shop

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, September 22, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Elvis Tattoo Shop today announced the self-adoption of EU REACH-compliant tattoo inks and the introduction of an optional, bookable spot-testing session designed to give clients added reassurance before color work. The Nashville tattoo shop will prioritize Eternal Apex,World Famous Limitless, and Dynamic Platinum color lines and make spot-testing available by appointment for clients who request it.

EU REACH rules set limits on certain substances in tattoo inks across the European Union. While these standards are not mandated in the United States, Elvis Tattoo Shop is voluntarily bringing REACH-compliant options into regular use, beginning with commonly requested pigments and expanding as inventory cycles. The move underscores the studio's emphasis on long-term quality and transparency in materials.

"I adopt these inks because they are of a higher standard, and that is the standard I want for my tattooing," said Jason "Elvis" Martin, owner and lead artist at Elvis Tattoo Shop. "Eternal has long been my go-to for color work, so stepping into Eternal Apex and other REACH-compliant lines is a practical way to align what we already do with an even clearer benchmark."

The new spot-testing session is a time-boxed appointment. Over approximately 30 minutes, the artist consults with the client, applies a few tiny dots of the actual pigments likely to be used in the design, and documents placement for observation. The studio plans a practical cap of about six to eight pigments per test to keep the appointment focused and meaningful, especially for complex floral pieces or multi-hue blends. To encourage adoption, the fee for the spot test is credited toward the client's booked tattoo.

"If spot-testing gives people peace of mind, we are happy to offer it and to credit it to their tattoo," Elvis added. "The aim is clarity and comfort: you see the exact colors we expect to use, in advance."

Elvis Tattoo Shop will phase in REACH-compliant colors while continuing to meet demand for black-and-gray realism and neo-traditional color work. Clients can discuss pigment options during consults and request the spot test when planning multi-color pieces or when past skin sensitivities are a concern. The studio will incorporate clear consent language covering ink selection and provide straightforward tattoo aftercare guidance as part of its standard workflow.

Elvis Tattoo Shop serves clients across Greater Nashville from its Hendersonville location, blending black-and-gray realism with bold neo-traditional elements and offering a private, client-comfort setup with proactive follow-ups. Spot-testing appointments and consultations are available during normal studio hours.

About the shop: Elvis Tattoo Shop is a Nashville-area studio led by Jason "Elvis" Martin, a 20+ year artist and Army veteran known for custom work that blends black-and-gray realism with neo-traditional design. The studio's portfolio includes nature subjects, stylized portraits, and American military imagery. Elvis Tattoo Shop emphasizes durable craft, a private and welcoming client experience, and clear aftercare support to help ensure optimal healing outcomes. The studio's About page aligns with common searches for the best tattoo artist in Nashville .

