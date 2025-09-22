Solyco Capital Invests In Alture Funds, Expanding Access To Alternative Investments For All Investors

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Newport Beach, CA, Sept. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alture Funds, a pioneering platform democratizing access to alternative investments for everyday investors, today announced a strategic investment from Solyco Capital, a venture capital firm focused on value creation and financial empowerment across generations.









Unlocking The $33 Trillion Investment Opportunity in Alternatives for Everyone

Traditionally reserved for institutional investors such as endowments, pensions, and ultra-high-net-worth individuals, alternative investments represent a $33 trillion global market opportunity. Through its innovative platform, Alture Funds makes these opportunities accessible to both accredited and non-accredited investors, offering curated access to asset classes such as private credit, private real estate, infrastructure, and private equity.

“Wealthy investors and institutions typically allocate over 25% to alternative investments, and there are multiple compelling reasons why. In stark contrast, individual investors are largely excluded, with an average allocation of only 5%. Alture Funds addresses this disparity by making institutional alternative investment opportunities accessible to everyone,” stated Harold Hofer, CEO of Alture Funds.“Our partnership with Solyco Capital will accelerate this mission to democratize alternative investments access, enabling individuals to move beyond the conventional 60/40 portfolio and discover new paths to financial growth.”

Solyco Capital's portfolio includes companies that deliver financial empowerment and long-term value. By investing in Alture Funds, Solyco strengthens its alignment with platforms that challenge traditional barriers to wealth creation and open institutional-quality strategies to broader audiences.

Alture's platform combines top-tier institutional managers with personalized investment strategies, offering access, automated portfolio management, and dedicated support from alternative investment specialists. This approach provides investors with exposure to historically higher-performing, lower-volatility asset classes, while delivering transparency and simplicity previously unavailable in the space.

About Alture Funds

Alture Funds democratizes institutional investment strategies by providing individual investors access to alternative investments typically reserved for institutions and high-net-worth investors. The platform aims to offer investment opportunities across private credit, real estate, infrastructure, and private equity - the same asset classes used by institutions like Harvard and CalPERS to build diversified portfolios. With lower minimum investments and comprehensive investor education, Alture Funds enables long-term investors to move beyond traditional 60/40 models and include alternatives in their strategy.

