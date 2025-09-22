Diflex 2025 To Open In Dubai As Leather Industry Eyes MEA Growth Amid Global Tariff Pressures

The fifth edition of Diflex, the region's largest B2B footwear and leather trade fair, will open in Dubai this month at a time when the global industry is navigating harsh tariff barriers in key markets, particularly the US.

The show is being positioned as a platform for producers and brands to diversify their reach and capitalise on the $37.51 billion Middle East and Africa (MEA) market, which continues to demonstrate resilient growth.

Organised by Verifair, Diflex 2025 will run from September 23 to 25, bringing together exhibitors from more than 16 countries, including leading participants from China, India, Italy and other EU nations. Over 250 brands and 10,000 product lines will be on display, with organisers expecting around 5,000 trade visitors. The show will also feature a knowledge-sharing conference, where industry veterans will address themes such as sustainability-driven growth strategies for the footwear and leather sector in the Middle East.

According to Verifair Managing Director Jeen Joshua, the MEA market has gained greater importance for industry players looking to hedge risks and counter tariff impacts by diversifying into new markets.“The region offers attractive opportunities given its young population, rising urbanisation and strong retail growth. Dubai's role as a global re-export hub only strengthens its appeal as a venue for international trade collaboration,” he said.

Trade data underscores Dubai's strategic position. In 2024, exports and re-exports from the emirate reached Dh309.6 billion, up 9.2 per cent from the previous year, with GCC countries accounting for more than half of that value.

Industry reports highlight continued expansion in MEA's leather market, projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.11 per cent to reach $45.88 billion by 2030. The UAE and Saudi Arabia are the largest consumer markets, with non-food retail alone forecast to expand from $182.5 billion in 2023 to $243.6 billion by 2028, according to Logic Consulting.

By offering access to buyers, partners, and emerging markets, Diflex 2025 is expected to provide producers with a timely platform to explore collaborations, strike deals, and adapt to shifting global trade dynamics.