Dubai: How Play Therapy Helps Children Express Emotions, Heal After Abuse

Imagine a child being questioned after abuse , surrounded by direct questions about painful experiences, becoming confused or silent. Now, imagine the same child playing freely using blocks, colours, or dolls to reflect their story and find solutions to their problems. Play therapy is a programme implemented by the Dubai Foundation for Women and Children (DFWAC) in 2010 as an innovative alternative to traditional therapies.

In a specialised training course on the 'Play Therapy' programme organised by the Foundation on Monday, Dr Ghanima Al Bahri, Director of the Care and Rehabilitation Department at DFWAC, told Khaleej Times: "Play is the language that all children speak, regardless of their backgrounds or experiences. Through it, the child can express emotions and face trauma safely and comfortably, away from the stress caused by direct questioning.”

Dr Al Bahri explained that the foundation has a therapy room carefully designed to provide the child with multiple means of expression.“We have sand and water corners, colours and clay corners, drama and role-play with masks and costumes, and even household tools, animals, and transportation corners. These corners are not just for play but are symbolic expression tools, helping the child recall experiences and create alternative solutions independently.”

The programme targets children aged 3 to 13 years. She added that the programme proved effective through impactful stories, "One child initially filled papers with only black during the first sessions, then gradually added colours, flowers, and houses. This reflected the direct progress of their recovery.”

Dr Al Bahri confirmed that the programme made a tangible difference in children's lives: "We noticed a clear decrease in issues such as hyperactivity, attention difficulties, and learning challenges. Children who were expected to transfer to special education classes were able to continue in regular education after play therapy.”

Benefits of the programme



Indirect expression: The child can express traumatic experiences through symbolic play (e.g., using dolls to represent family members, drawing to express emotions, using sand and water to visualise scenarios).

Recovery and problem-solving: Play therapy helps the child recover, understand experiences, learn to protect themselves, express emotions, and develop coping and psychological flexibility. Interactive and comfortable: Sessions take longer but are safer for the child's mental health and provide deeper and more detailed information comfortably and without pressure.

"Some children request similar games at home, indicating the success of the experience and their desire to generalise it.”

Duration of therapy and child response

Response depends on the child's age and the severity of abuse. Gradual improvements are seen after 4–5 sessions (e.g., child opening up and interacting).

"In mild cases, effects appear after about 12 sessions. Complex cases, involving ongoing or compounded abuse, may take years for recovery and adaptation," she added.

The therapy extends to the child's family as well: "After each session, we provide parents with a list of games and activities to practise at home. These small steps help create a safe and supportive environment and accelerate the child's recovery," she added.

She noted that with the spread of electronic games and technology, adaptation is necessary. "Electronic individual play can be converted into group play (e.g., family challenges) with discussions to enhance cognitive and social skills.”

The Play Therapy programme, held from September 22 to 24, included 17 participants from legal, health, educational, social, humanitarian, and police institutions, as well as care and support sectors across the country.

Khaleej Times asked participants about their opinion on the training:

Latifa Nasser Al Nuaimi, a guidance psychologist at the Family Care Authority, has over seven years of experience in psychological care for children and adults, especially those under stress. She conducts assessments, identifies individual needs, and develops treatment plans to support mental health. One effective tool she uses is drawing analysis, which can uncover fears and emotions that children may not express verbally. For example, a child may seem fine to adults, but their drawings might reveal fears of bullying or other concerns. The play therapy training helps in gaining more knowledge on the underlying issues that these children face.

Amal Al Falasi, a psychological counselor at the General Directorate of Identity and Foreigners Affairs, said: "My role combines group awareness and individual counseling for employees in different sectors.”

"I conduct sessions on different topics to help individuals facing stress or difficulties. I assist them in identifying their feelings and developing coping strategies, referring them to specialised support when needed. The workshop teaches stress relief techniques that can be adapted for both children and parents.”

Dana Ali Ahli, from Dubai Police Child Protection, said: "Our role includes receiving reports and working with the child and family. We conduct direct interviews with children, and meet parents as needed, especially if their mental state is affected.”

"This course helps understand what the child is experiencing without direct speech. Young children may not express themselves verbally; the course teaches us how to understand their thoughts, feelings, and messages without them saying it directly,” she added.

Halima Hamad, Ministry of Education, Inclusion Department, said: "We conduct assessments for children of determination to integrate them into schools, and also follow up with regular students with behavioral issues, all with parental consent. The course was beneficial; it helps discover and treat the child through play. By observing play or drawing, we can identify issues or disorders, which is an important part of therapy.”

Sheikha Al Mansouri, Acting Director-General of the Foundation, told Khaleej Times, "The Dubai Foundation for Women and Children was among the first to adopt play therapy, observing how it helps children regain adaptability and return to self-expression after trauma.”

She added that the play therapy course is crucial for helping children express feelings and overcome trauma. With the right tools and methods, therapists can be more effective. The programme offers both theory and practical application, equipping participants to design and implement play therapy strategies in treatment plans.