Palestinian Flag Raised At Embassy In London


2025-09-22 02:23:34
London: The Palestinian flag was raised Monday at premises of what is now Palestine's embassy to the United Kingdom (UK) in London, during a ceremony marking the country's official recognition of Palestine as a state.

A ceremony was held in front of the Palestinian embassy building, attended by British parliamentarians, government representatives, and Arab diplomats.

The Palestinian ambassador to the UK Husam Zomlot said during the ceremony that international recognition is not just a diplomatic position, but rather a recognition that Palestine has always been a land with a people, stressing the need to remember that this recognition comes amidst unimaginable pain and suffering due to the genocide being waged against us in Gaza.

The UK government announced Sunday, in a statement by Prime Minister Keir Starmer, its official recognition of the State of Palestine.

