Dreame Technology Expands To Qatar With Smart Home Appliances

DOHA: Dreame Technology, a global leader in smart home cleaning solutions, has officially launched its innovative range of products in Qatar.

Known for its intelligent design and powerful performance, its already making ripples worldwide, especially in robotic vacuum cleaners.

With its entry into Qatar, Dreame aims to replicate this success by offering consumers high-quality cordless vacuum cleaners, robotic vacuum systems, and premium hair care devices that are designed to make everyday life simpler and more efficient.

With Dreame's advanced engineering, sleek aesthetics, and ease of use, Qatar consumers can now look forward to elevating their home cleaning and personal care experience.

The exclusive distribution for Dreame in Qatar is being handled by Video Home & Electronic Centre, a name synonymous with quality and trust in the consumer electronics space.

Speaking on the occasion, CV Rappai, Director and CEO of Video Home, said,“We are proud to be the exclusive distributor of Dreame in Qatar. The brand's remarkable performance in the UAE, backed by its cutting-edge technology and premium design, makes it an excellent addition to our portfolio. We are confident that the Qatari market is ready to embrace a new standard of intelligent home cleaning, and we are committed to delivering not just the products, but also best-in-class service and support.”

Among the most popular Dreame products now available are top picks like the powerful and long-lasting Dreame X50 cordless vacuum, the L40S Pro Ultra White robotic vacuum that can empty and clean itself, the super versatile H12 Pro for wet and dry edge-to-edge cleaning, and the lightweight Z30 stick vacuum that's great for everyday messes.

For personal care, the Dreame Miracle AHD9 hair dryer brings salon-level performance with fast drying and smart heat control-all from the comfort of home.

Dreame products can now be found at Jumbo retail stores, through the Jumbo Souq online platform (), and at leading hypermarkets and electronics retailers across Qatar.

With more people looking for efficient, high-tech ways to simplify their daily routines, Dreame's arrival is well-timed. Founded in 2015 and backed by over 1,000 patents, the company continues to grow globally, and its expansion into Qatar is just another step in helping more people enjoy smarter, easier home care.