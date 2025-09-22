USD/JPY SIGNAL 22/09: US Dollar Continues To See Buyers
This is a very quiet, boring pair, which is odd for the dollar against the Japanese yen. It's typically very volatile, but that can be taken advantage of in its own way and a little bit more methodical buying on dips, not over leveraging yourself. And I've been using this as a way to build small gains to my portfolio as I trade other pairs. Again, though, once we break the 149 yen level, I think we could see a bit of momentum.EURUSD Chart by TradingView Potential signal: I am buying this pair every time it drops near 147.50, with a stop of 60 pips, and collecting swap. On a move above 149, I am holding for a move to 151 at least. Want to trade our USD/JPY forex analysis and predictions ? Here's a list of forex brokers in Japan to check out.
