Four More Countries Recognize State Of Palestine

MENAFN - Brazil-Arab News Agency (ANBA)) São Paulo – Two days before the opening of the U.N. General Assembly in New York, United States, four countries formally recognized the state of Palestine on Sunday (21)-the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and Portugal-and also condemned the conflict in Gaza. France and other nations are also expected to recognize the state of Palestine in the coming days.

Brazilian government news outlet Agencia Brasil said that, in his announcement, the Prime Minister of the UK, Keir Starmer, said that Israelis and Palestinians deserve to live in peace, which is not currently the case.“Today, to revive the hope of peace and a two-state solution, I state clearly, as prime minister of this great country, that the UK formally recognizes the state of Palestine,” he said.

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney said his country has supported the existence of two states since 1947, but he recalled events that have weakened the two-state possibility, including Hamas attacks and the massacre in the Gaza Strip.

“It is in this context that Canada recognizes the state of Palestine and offers our partnership in building the promise of a peaceful future for both the State of Palestine and the State of Israel. Canada does so as part of a coordinated international effort to preserve the possibility of a two-state solution,” Carney said, noting that the expansion of Israeli settler settlements in the West Bank is illegal under international law.

Australian Prime Minister Antony Albanese highlighted the essential role that the Arab League and the US must play to make the Palestinian state viable.

“Australia recognizes the legitimate and long-held aspirations of the people of Palestine to a state of their own. Australia's recognition of Palestine, alongside Canada and Britain, is part of a coordinated international effort to build new momentum for a two-state solution, starting with a ceasefire in Gaza and the release of the hostages taken in October 2023,” his statement said.

Portuguese Foreign Minister Paulo Rangel said that his country,“from the bottom of our hearts, asks that all hostilities cease, that an opportunity be given for the restoration of full humanitarian aid so that a ray of light for peace may open,” he said.“The Portuguese government symbolically chose to make this declaration at Portugal's permanent mission to the U.N. precisely to signal that only under the aegis of the U.N. and the spirit of its founding charter is it possible to achieve a solution to the conflict,” he added.

In a statement, Brazil's Ministry of Foreign Affairs said it received the announcement made by the four countries“with satisfaction” and that their decision highlights the growing international consensus on the need to ensure the Palestinians' right to self-determination.

“Brazil, which has recognized the state of Palestine since 2010, reaffirms its long-standing conviction that the only path to peace and stability in the Middle East lies in the implementation of the two-state solution, with an independent and viable State of Palestine coexisting side by side with Israel, in peace and security, within the 1967 borders, including the Gaza Strip and the West Bank, with East Jerusalem as its capital,” said the ministry.

More countries are expected to recognize the state of Palestine in the coming days, including France. Brazil has been working to encourage more nations to do so. Over 140 countries recognize Palestine, including Spain, China, Russia, Norway, Sweden, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, and India. Those that do not recognize it include Israel, US, Japan, Italy, Switzerland, Hungary, Austria, Germany, and the Netherlands.

