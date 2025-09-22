Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Brazil-Arab Gallery #16


(MENAFN- Brazil-Arab News Agency (ANBA)) Wildfires that hit villages near Latakia, Syria, left at least three firefighters injured and one fire truck destroyed. According to state news agency SANA, the flames spread rapidly from Sunday (21), making it difficult to control the fire. In July, another fire affected the region.

