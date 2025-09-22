Policy Address By Hong Kong SAR's Chief Executive John Lee: Creating A Vibrant Cultural, Sports And Tourism Hub With Global Appeal



HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 22 September 2025 - In his fourth Policy Address (September 17), John Lee, Chief Executive of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR), set out strategies to advance the integrated development of culture, sports and tourism, creating a robust self-reinforcing cycle to generate fresh economic momentum and raise Hong Kong's global appeal.







The Government will consolidate Hong Kong's position as the East-meets-West centre for international cultural exchange. Under the theme of "Tourism is Everywhere" the Government will also enhance the development of tourism products and initiatives with local and international characteristics. "We will actively explore new visitor sources, improve visitor arrival arrangements, enhance immigration experience, and develop the yacht economy," Mr Lee said.

Strategies include attracting high-end tourists, developing a premium arts trading hub and promoting local cultural and creative industries.

With Hong Kong being among the world's top three arts trading centres, the Government will step up efforts to build a global premium arts trading hub, attracting more international auction houses, galleries, and professionals to establish a presence in the city.

Measures include developing an arts ecosystem at the Airport City to host arts studios, galleries, and dealers under one roof, supported by large‐scale arts storage and related facilities.

The West Kowloon Cultural District will also take forward the development of the arts trading ecosystem, including initiatives to attract more arts trading enterprises, including galleries, insurance companies, and family offices, and lease space in the Artist Square Towers, scheduled for completion in 2026‐27.

For premium visitors, the Hong Kong Tourism Board (HKTB) will collaborate with the travel trade to offer tailor‐made luxury tours targeted at high‐spending visitors, and work with the industry to offer sophisticated itinerary planning, concierge services, and premium experience.

Speaking at a press conference (September 21), the Secretary for Culture, Sports and Tourism, Rosanna Law, said high-spending visitors are often looking for "private, tailor-made experiences", including their method of travel, which could be by private jet or yacht. The Government is co-ordinating with the HKTB, the Airport Authority and other operators to ensure seamless facilitation.

"With 1,180 kilometres of shoreline and 263 islands, Hong Kong is well‐positioned to become a yacht hub in Asia," Mr Lee said. "We will enhance amenities for the yacht industry and promote prime yacht tourism."

Mr Lee said the Government would provide approximately 600 additional yacht berths at different locations and promote the development of the yacht bay at the Airport City, providing more than 500 additional berths, including berths for superyachts over 80 metres in length. The Government would also promote the systemic development of the Guangdong‐Hong Kong‐Macao individual travel scheme for yachts, and co‐operate with the Guangdong Provincial Government on facilitation measures for the northbound travel of yachts from Hong Kong and southbound travel for yachts from the Mainland.

Regarding Middle East and ASEAN tourism source markets, Mr Lee said: "To further promote Muslim tourism, we will strengthen our strategy of 'accreditation, education, and promotion', encouraging the industry to provide more Muslim‐friendly facilities and food options."

The HKTB launched a funding scheme (September 17) through the end of 2026, by providing a half‐rate certification fee subsidy, capped at HK$5,000 (US$643), for restaurants that have acquired Halal certification.

Miss Law said the number of certified Halal restaurants in the city has almost doubled since early 2024, rising from about 100 to more than 190 by end August this year.

With the opening of the Kai Tak Sports Park (KTSP) in March this year, the Government has announced the enhancement of the positioning of various performance venues.





The KTSP, opened in Hong Kong this March, has rapidly developed into a bridgehead for mega-event economy.

"The KTSP plays a pivotal role in promoting sports mega events and developing sports as an industry. We will leverage its strengths to drive 'sports + mega events' development," Mr Lee said, adding that the Government would review the positioning of the Hong Kong Stadium to complement the KTSP and support sports development.

The KTSP will stage several events of the 15th National Games (NG) in November as well as the National Games for Persons with Disabilities and the National Special Olympic Games (NGDSO) in December, to be co-hosted for the first time by Guangdong, Hong Kong and Macao.

"We will spare no effort in staging the competitions to be held in Hong Kong, and work with Guangdong and Macao to make the 15th NG and NGDSO a success," Mr Lee said. "We have collaborated with the industry to roll out various tourism products related to the Games, and have also arranged for local free television broadcasts to relay the competitions, allowing the public to cheer on the athletes."

To attract more world‐class players to compete in Hong Kong, the Government has agreed on a multi‐year partnership arrangement with LIV Golf, one of the most important golf tours in the world.

And, with next year being the Year of the Horse in the Chinese zodiac, the Hong Kong Jockey Club will organise celebrations and performances under the equestrian theme to promote horse‐racing tourism.

Mr Lee said the Government would "press ahead with the integrated development of culture, sports and tourism, enabling the people of Hong Kong to live in a community with thriving economy and vibrant culture."

