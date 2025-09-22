Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
India's Semiconductor Players Considering No-Poach Pact To Protect Training Investments

India's Semiconductor Players Considering No-Poach Pact To Protect Training Investments


2025-09-22 02:08:53
(MENAFN- KNN India) New Delhi, Sep 22 (KNN) India's outsourced semiconductor assembly and test (OSAT) and assembly, test, marking, and packaging (ATMP) sectors are exploring a no-poach agreement to prevent companies from hiring each other's employees with less than three years of experience.

The move is aimed at safeguarding the heavy investments made in training workers in this nascent industry.

The idea was proposed by Gunasegaran Archunan, CEO of Suchi Semicon, through a LinkedIn post. He highlighted that in countries like Malaysia, a similar practice has helped firms protect their resources and reduce the negative impact of talent poaching.

Since training workers in OSAT and ATMP requires considerable time and cost, companies often face setbacks when competitors recruit their trained staff too early.

So far, industry leaders such as Ashok Mehta of Suchi Semicon, Raghu Panicker of Kaynes, and Rajendra Chodankar of RRP Group have not publicly commented on the proposal.

However, discussions suggest that the sector is seriously considering mechanisms to retain talent and ensure smoother growth of India's semiconductor support ecosystem.

While no formal framework has been announced, the proposed pact reflects the growing need for structured workforce policies in India's semiconductor packaging industry.

As the country strengthens its semiconductor supply chain, retaining skilled workers will be critical. A no-poach pact, if implemented, could significantly shape the employment landscape in this emerging sector.

(KNN Bureau)

MENAFN22092025000155011030ID1110095219

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search