India's Semiconductor Players Considering No-Poach Pact To Protect Training Investments
The move is aimed at safeguarding the heavy investments made in training workers in this nascent industry.
The idea was proposed by Gunasegaran Archunan, CEO of Suchi Semicon, through a LinkedIn post. He highlighted that in countries like Malaysia, a similar practice has helped firms protect their resources and reduce the negative impact of talent poaching.
Since training workers in OSAT and ATMP requires considerable time and cost, companies often face setbacks when competitors recruit their trained staff too early.
So far, industry leaders such as Ashok Mehta of Suchi Semicon, Raghu Panicker of Kaynes, and Rajendra Chodankar of RRP Group have not publicly commented on the proposal.
However, discussions suggest that the sector is seriously considering mechanisms to retain talent and ensure smoother growth of India's semiconductor support ecosystem.
While no formal framework has been announced, the proposed pact reflects the growing need for structured workforce policies in India's semiconductor packaging industry.
As the country strengthens its semiconductor supply chain, retaining skilled workers will be critical. A no-poach pact, if implemented, could significantly shape the employment landscape in this emerging sector.
(KNN Bureau)
