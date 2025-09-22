Nachi Launches CMZ12 Collaborative Robot With 12 Kg Payload And Extended Reach
September 22, 2025 by Sam Francis
Nachi-Fujikoshi has expanded its lineup of collaborative robots with the launch of the CMZ12, a new model designed for flexible and space-saving production environments.
The CMZ12 increases payload capacity and reach while maintaining high speed, precision, and safety standards.
The launch follows the August 2023 debut of the CMZ05, a smaller cobot developed to deliver high-speed, high-precision performance in manufacturing.
Building on customer demand, the CMZ12 raises payload to 12 kg with a reach of 1,214 mm, enabling a wider range of industrial applications.
In its announcement, Nachi says:“With class-leading performance of CMZ12, we will incorporate the automation needs of our customers. Going forward, we will continue to expand the CMZ series lineup and increase our market share.”
The CMZ12 delivers maximum speeds of 1,000 mm/sec in collaborative mode and 3,000 mm/sec in non-collaborative mode, with position repeatability of ±0.025 mm.
Safety is ensured through compliance with ISO13849-1, ISO10218-1, and ISO/TS15066 standards, as well as a shape design that reduces the risk of entrapment and integrates multiple contact monitoring functions.
The robot also includes a hollow wrist structure to avoid external wiring or piping, minimizing interference with other equipment. With IP67-rated dust- and splash-proofing, the CMZ12 can operate in environments where dust and water droplets are present.
Weighing 66 kg, the CMZ12 is scheduled for release in August 2024. Nachi has set a sales target of 2,400 units annually.
