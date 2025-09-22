Millions Of New Yorkers Will Receive Inflation Relief Checks Worth Up To $400 In The Fall - But Other States Have Their Own Rebates. Do You Qualify?

MENAFN - News Direct) > Prices keep climbing, and it's hitting working Americans the hardest. For folks with low to moderate incomes, every trip to the grocery store, gas station or pharmacy feels like a squeeze.

A February poll conducted by CBS News [1] and YouGov found 77% of Americans said their income isn't keeping up with inflation. And in a May 2025 MarketWatch [2] survey, 57% admitted they're living paycheck to paycheck.



Thanks to Jeff Bezos, you can now become a landlord for as little as $100 - and no, you don't have to deal with tenants or fix freezers. Here's how

I'm 49 years old and have nothing saved for retirement - what should I do? Don't panic. Here are 6 of the easiest ways you can catch up (and fast) Dave Ramsey warns nearly 50% of Americans are making 1 big Social Security mistake - here's what it is and 3 simple steps to fix it ASAP

Trending Now

Part of the problem is that many households saw their finances take a hit during the pandemic. Federal stimulus aid offered some relief then, but it's been years since those payments were sent out. The last round came through the American Rescue Plan [3] in March 2021. Between that and two earlier rounds, Americans received roughly $814 billion in stimulus funds.

As of now, the federal government isn't planning to send out new stimulus checks. But that doesn't mean some states aren't stepping up to help.

Some New Yorkers get a lifeline

While Washington hasn't approved a new round of stimulus checks, state governments can add stimulus or inflation relief payments to their budgets. That's what New York did earlier this year. About 8 million households are expected to receive one-time inflation relief checks this fall, worth $150 to $400.

But there are income limits. New Yorkers [4] who are single tax-filers earning $75,000 or less are eligible for up to $200. Joint filers earning $150,000 or less can receive up to $400. Eligibility is based on 2023 tax returns.

New York isn't the only state providing relief. California's Climate Credit [5] program will give certain utility customers bill credits this October, ranging from about $35 to $259. In New Mexico [6], eligible single filers received $500 rebates in June, while joint filers got $1,000. Pennsylvania [7] rolled out rebates of up to $1,000 for homeowners and renters with incomes of $46,520 or less.

Arizona [8] also provided relief in late 2023. Residents could claim $250 per child under 17 or $100 per child or dependent 17 or older.

Read more: Here are 5 'must have' items that Americans (almost) always overpay for - and very quickly regret. How many are hurting you?

Don't expect federal relief

Although several states are stepping up, there are no federal stimulus checks in the works. A proposal called the American Worker Rebate Act [9] would provide eligible households with a $600 tariff rebate check, but it hasn't passed.

Americans could see relief through larger tax refunds starting in 2026. The One Big Beautiful Bill Act made key changes, including boosting the Child Tax Credit and eliminating taxes on eligible gratuity and overtime pay.

JPMorgan [10] estimates 110 million tax filers could be eligible for an average refund of $3,743 in 2026. That might sound like a good thing, but a wave of big refunds could act like another stimulus round, boosting consumer spending and possibly driving inflation higher - just as earlier stimulus payments did.

Spend that relief check wisely

If you qualify for an inflation relief check or rebate, spend it carefully. Start with essentials like food, medicine or household supplies.

Next, look at your emergency fund. If you don't have at least three months' worth of expenses saved, consider setting money aside. If your savings are solid, use the funds to pay down high-interest debt, such as credit card balances.

And if you're not eligible for government relief, you still have options. Picking up gig work can help you create your own stimulus. It may also be worth consulting a tax professional this filing season to make sure you're getting the full refund you're entitled to.



Robert Kiyosaki warns of a 'Greater Depression' coming to the US - with millions of Americans going poor. But he says these 2 'easy-money' assets will bring in 'great wealth' . How to get in now

The ultrarich monopoly on prime US real estate is over - use these 5 golden keys to unlock passive rental income now (with as little as $10)

This tiny hot Costco item has skyrocketed 74% in price in under 2 years - but now the retail giant is restricting purchase. Here's how to buy the coveted asset in bulk Want an extra $1,300,000 when you retire? Dave Ramsey says this 7-step plan 'works every single time' to kill debt, get rich in America - and that 'anyone' can do it

What to read next

Stay in the know. Join 200,000+ readers and get the best of Moneywise sent straight to your inbox every week for free. Subscribe now.

Article sources

At Moneywise, we consider it our responsibility to produce accurate and trustworthy content that people can rely on to inform their financial decisions. We rely on vetted sources such as government data, financial records and expert interviews and highlight credible third-party reporting when appropriate.

We are committed to transparency and accountability, correcting errors openly and adhering to the best practices of the journalism industry. For more details, see our editorial ethics and guidelines .

[1]. CBS News .“Americans say incomes not keeping up with inflation - CBS News poll”

[2]. [Marketwatch](].“57% of Americans Live Paycheck to Paycheck in 2025”

[3]. Pandemic Oversight .“Update: Three rounds of stimulus checks. See how many went out and for how much.”

[4]. New York State .“Inflation refund checks”

[5]. California Climate Credit .“California Climate Credit”

[6]. [Office of the Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham] ](“Governor announces $500 rebates to go out in mid-June”

[7]. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania .“Property Tax/Rent Rebate Program”

[8]. 211 Arizona .“Arizona Families Tax Rebate”

[9]. Josh Hawley US Senator for Missouri .“Hawley Introduces Legislation to Send Rebate Checks to Working Americans”

[10.]. JP Morgan .

This article provides information only and should not be construed as advice. It is provided without warranty of any kind.