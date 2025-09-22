Biomednewsbreaks Oncotelic Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCQB: OTLC) CEO Featured On IBN's Biomedwire Podcast

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Oncotelic Therapeutics (OTCQB: OTLC) , a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing transformative oncology and immunotherapy treatments, is featured in the latest episode of IBN's BioMedWire Podcast. Chairman and CEO Dr. Vuong Trieu discussed the company's mission to treat cancer and rare diseases, emphasizing Oncotelic's expertise in tumor microenvironments, regulatory pathways, and intellectual property strategies. He noted that investors should watch for multiple clinical and regulatory milestones over the next 12 months, including IND approvals, expanded indications, and partnership announcements.

Oncotelic Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of oncology and immunotherapy products. The company's mission is to address high-unmet-need cancers and rare pediatric indications with innovative, late-stage therapeutic candidates. In addition to its directly owned and developed drug pipeline, Oncotelic benefits from the robust portfolio of inventions created by its CEO, Dr. Vuong Trieu, who has filed more than 150 patent applications and holds 39 issued U.S. patents. Beyond its internal programs, the company also licenses and codevelops select drug candidates through joint ventures. Currently, Oncotelic owns 45% of GMP Bio, a joint venture under Trieu's leadership and guidance, which is advancing its own pipeline of drug candidates that further complement and strengthen Oncotelic's strategic position in oncology and rare disease therapeutics.

