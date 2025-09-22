Rockbreaks Ucore Rare Metals Inc. (TSXV: UCU) (OTCQX: UURAF) Reports DPAS Rating Applied To US Army-Funded Rapidsx Project

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Ucore Rare Metals (TSXV: UCU) (OTCQX: UURAF) announced progress on its US$22.4 million modified funding agreement with the US Army Contracting Command-Orlando to build a production-ready commercial RapidSX(TM) machine and supporting infrastructure in Alexandria, Louisiana. The Company reported that purchase orders tied to the project have been granted a Defense Priorities & Allocations System (DPAS) DO-B8 rating, which legally obligates suppliers to prioritize fulfillment of rated orders over unrated ones to meet national defense and emergency preparedness requirements. The US Army contract was modified on July 9, 2025, to provide DPAS status.

Ucore is focused on rare- and critical-metal resources, extraction, beneficiation, and separation technologies with the potential for production, growth, and scalability. Ucore's vision and plan is to become a leading advanced technology company, providing best-in-class metal separation products and services to the mining and mineral extraction industry.

Through strategic partnerships, this plan includes disrupting the People's Republic of China's control of the North American REE supply chain through the near-term development of a heavy and light rare-earth processing facility in the US State of Louisiana, subsequent SMCs in Canada and Alaska and the longer-term development of Ucore's 100% controlled Bokan-Dotson Ridge Rare Heavy REE Project on Prince of Wales Island in Southeast Alaska, USA (“Bokan”).

