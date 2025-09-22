Blusky AI Inc. (BSAI) Accelerates AI Infrastructure Growth With Key Agreements



BluSky AI's agreement with Lilac will provide BluSky AI with the ability to further maximize its compute resources by selling idle capacity. It will provide Lilac reliable access to GPU compute resources.

The global AI infrastructure market is projected to grow from $135.8 billion in 2024 to $394.5 billion by 2030 and the overall AI sector to over $1.81 trillion states Grand View Research . Securing the Wells site represents geographic diversification, resiliency and alignment with energy-rich corridors enabling high-density compute.

In a world where AI is becoming increasingly central to innovation and industry, two strategic moves by BluSky AI (OTC: BSAI) are setting the stage for key growth. The company has signed an agreement with Lilac to launch a strategic GPU marketplace partnership (ibn/TJIG8 ), and has executed a nonbinding letter of intent (“LOI”) to secure a high-power site in Wells, Nevada, to expand its Neocloud by adding new SkyMod Factories, modular compute facilities to their footprint (ibn/9XWlY ). These announcements position BluSky AI to tackle both supply chain and infrastructure challenges in the rapidly evolving artificial intelligence (“AI”) sector.

The first announcement, a key partnership with Lilac, addresses a pressing issue in the AI space: reliable access to GPU compute resources. Under the nonexclusive LOI, BluSky AI will provide GPU-as-a-services from its SkyMod AI Factories to Lilac who is developing and launching a marketplace that connects...

