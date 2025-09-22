Higher-Order Cognitive Skills And Interpersonal Competencies: Top Qatar Manufacturers' List
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) In our research project - Assessing Employability Skills and Workforce Needs in Qatar's Manufacturing Sector: A Skills Need Analysis (Qatar Research Development and Innovation grant PTP01-0714-240004) - we surveyed about 140 owners, directors, managers, and HR professionals across 17 subsectors. The survey covered 38 skills grouped into seven domains (basic skills, thinking skills, resource management skills, informational skills, interpersonal skills, system and technology skills, and personal qualities and values).
The most important personal values were“work safety” (99.3%) and“integrity” (97.2%). Closely followed by thinking and teamwork:“Problem solving” (90.9%) led cognitive skills, and teamwork (90.1%) topped interpersonal skills.
Communication basics are also foundational. Respectively, 86.1% and 84.7% of the respondents rated sharing ideas clearly and effectively in conversations and presentations (speaking) and understanding and responding appropriately to spoken messages and body language (listening) as“very important”, with strong scores for understanding written information, like instructions or schedules, to complete tasks effectively (76.1%) and writing messages, reports, and instructions clearly and accurately (69.0%). The use of basic math to solve problems was more role-specific: only 39.2% called it“very important,” and nearly a quarter were neutral.
When it comes to higher-order thinking, decision-making (63.2%“very important”) and learning (79.0%) were prioritised ahead of creativity. Creative thinking drew a split verdict - 22.2%“very important” and 61.1%“important” - while visualising data and diagrams reached 54.0%“very important.”
Managing time and risk is essential. Risk management (93.0%) and time management (91.4%) were rated“very important,” with material management close behind (83.8%). By contrast, money management (23.2%) and human-resource management (26.1%) were far less frequently flagged as“very important,” reflecting that these skills are less critical.
Digital fluency is now standard. Two-thirds (67.4%) rated“using computers for information” as“very important,” though fewer (37.1%) said the same about“acquiring and evaluating information.” On technology operations, respondents emphasised application over selection: applying technology (88.7%) and understanding systems (86.6%) outranked monitoring (71.1%), troubleshooting (67.6%), and selecting technology (68.3%).
Finally, interpersonal expectations extend beyond teamwork. Cultural sensitivity registered an 85.3%“very important,” a nod to Qatar's diverse workplaces, while negotiation (32.2%), leadership (29.6%), and“teaching others” (9.1%) are less essential.
Why it matters: The pattern is an operations-first skill mix. Employers prize a safety-first culture and ethical conduct, underpinned by hands-on problem solving and disciplined time/risk management-supported by collaborative communication and digital fluency. In short, soft skills and higher-order thinking skills seem to be more important for future employment than basic technical or manual abilities. Higher-order cognitive and interpersonal competencies are essential for a modern, knowledge-based economy.
What to do: Educational and training providers, as well as policymakers, should invest in safety standards, integrity and compliance training, real-world problem-solving drills, and applied technology modules to keep talent job-ready for Qatar's evolving manufacturing sector and dynamic economy.
Charbel Bassil is associate professor of Economics at Qatar University. Jalal Qanas is assistant professor of Economics at Qatar University Skills Workforce Needs Qatar's Manufacturing Sector
