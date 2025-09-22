Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Prime Minister And Minister Of Foreign Affairs Participates In GCC Foreign Ministers' Coordinating Meeting In New York


(MENAFN- Gulf Times) HE Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani participated Sunday in the GCC Foreign Ministers' Coordinating Ministerial Meeting, held on the sidelines of the 80th session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York.
During the meeting, ways to strengthen the path of joint cooperation and coordination among the GCC Member States, and the latest developments in the Gulf region were discussed.
The ministers reaffirmed the GCC countries' full solidarity with the State of Qatar and their complete support for all measures it takes to protect its security and maintain its sovereignty.
The meeting also addressed the latest regional and international developments and highlighted the importance of enhancing cooperation with international organizations in a manner that promotes security and peace at the regional and international levels

