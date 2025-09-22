Webster Bank Supports Connecticut Financial Scholars With A Three-Year, $300,000 Grant

MENAFN - 3BL) STAMFORD, Conn., September 22, 2025 /3BL/ - Webster Bank announced a $300,000 grant for Connecticut Financial Scholars as part of its ongoing support of programs designed to help students build financial empowerment.

Webster Bank is the lead sponsor, establishing the Financial Scholars program in Connecticut after many years of proven success in Philadelphia. The three-year grant supports programming and teacher training including curriculum and paid teacher professional development for in-school financial literacy education, afterschool investing enrichment, paid summer workforce development for teens, and adult workshops in the school community. Connecticut Financial Scholars has launched with 26 school partnerships in the 2025-2026 school year and will expand to 75 schools and serve more than 5,000 students by end of the 2027-28 school year.

“Our support of Connecticut Financial Scholars reflects our commitment to advancing financial empowerment, one of our core philanthropic pillars,” said Marissa Weidner, Executive Vice President and Chief Corporate Responsibility Officer, Webster Bank.“We are proud to ensure this program continues to invest in schools across the state by providing hands-on relevant approaches to educate and financially empower students. We look forward to helping Connecticut Financial Scholars expand its reach and build lasting partnerships.”

“Webster's support has enabled us to lead school-based financial education implementation in Connecticut,” said Nancy Kail, Executive Director, Connecticut Financial Scholars.“Together, we're reaching more teachers, students and families with the tools they need to build financial knowledge and confidence. We want to thank them for their support and powerful investment in the future of our youth.”

The partnership also includes opportunities for Webster Bank colleagues to volunteer as classroom guest speakers and career panelists as well as at other events like the organization's signature Teen Investors Summit and financial reality fairs.

According to Webster's 2023 Financial Empowerment Study , only 27% of U.S. consumers reported receiving any type of financial education in middle or high school. The study, which examined financial challenges faced by consumers, found middle school and high school students who received financial education are more likely to feel“fully in control” of their finances (49%) compared to those who did not receive any financial literacy courses (25%).

About Connecticut Financial Scholars

Connecticut Financial Scholars provides high school students, teachers, and families with the tools needed to develop financial skills, build greater wealth, and achieve financial empowerment. The organization is an evolution of a program that launched in 2020 in Philadelphia. Financial Scholars includes curriculum and professional development for daily in-school financial literacy education, afterschool investing enrichment powered by corporate volunteers, paid summer internships, and evening financial empowerment workshops for adults in our school communities. Learn more at financialscholars.

About Webster

Webster Bank (“Webster”) is a leading commercial bank in the Northeast that provides a wide range of digital and traditional financial solutions across three differentiated lines of business: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking and Healthcare Financial Services, one of the country's largest providers of employee benefits and administration of medical insurance claim settlements solutions. Webster is a values-driven organization headquartered in Stamford, CT, with $77 billion in assets. Its core footprint spans the northeastern U.S. from New York to Massachusetts, with certain businesses operating in extended geographies. Webster Bank is a member of the FDIC and an equal housing lender. For more information about Webster, including past press releases and the latest annual report, visit the Webster website at .