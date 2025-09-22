Global Data Center Market To Expand At 10.6% CAGR From 2025 To 2030

Boston, Sept. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the latest study from BCC Research, the“ Global Data Center Market ” is expected to grow from $418.2 billion in 2025 to $691.6 billion by the end of 2030, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.6% during the forecast period of 2025 to 2030.

This report offers a detailed analysis of the data center market, segmented by infrastructure, model, type, tier level, and end user. It includes regional insights across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and the Middle East and Africa, with focused coverage of countries such as the U.S., Canada, Mexico, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Germany, the U.K., France, Italy, Brazil, and Chile, where data center opportunities are expanding. Presented in a clear and accessible format, the report uses tables and figures to illustrate historical trends, current conditions, and future projections.

This report is particularly relevant today due to surging global demand driven by AI, digital transformation, cloud adoption, and data localization laws. The expansion of 5G and edge computing is also accelerating the need for distributed data centers, especially for low-latency applications like autonomous vehicles and IoT, prompting significant regional investments.

The factors driving the market's growth include:

Digital Transformation and Explosive Data Growth: As businesses increasingly adopt cloud computing, IoT, and big data analytics, the volume of digital data is growing exponentially. This surge is driving demand for scalable and efficient data centers that can store, process, and manage vast amounts of information in real time.

Emergence and Expansion of AI, Machine Learning, and 5G Networks: AI and machine learning (ML) require high-performance computing, while 5G enables faster data transmission and supports more connected devices. Together, they are pushing the need for advanced data centers with low-latency capabilities and powerful infrastructure to handle complex workloads.

Government Initiatives and Regulatory Support: Governments worldwide are promoting digital infrastructure through incentives, funding, and supportive policies. Regulations around data privacy and sustainability are also encouraging the development of secure, energy-efficient data centers, especially in emerging markets.

Report Synopsis