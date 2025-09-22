Global Data Center Market To Expand At 10.6% CAGR From 2025 To 2030
|Report Metric
|Details
|Base year considered
|2024
|Forecast period considered
|2025-2030
|Base year market size
|$389 billion
|Market size forecast
|$691.6 billion
|Growth rate
|CAGR of 10.6% for the forecast period of 2025-2030
|Segments covered
|Infrastructure, Model, Type, Tier Level, End Use, Country, and Region
|Regions covered
|North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, the Middle East and Africa, and South America
|Countries covered
|U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., France, Germany, Italy, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Brazil, Chile, the Middle East and Africa
|Market drivers
|
Interesting facts:
- In 2024, the IT and telecom industry held the largest share for data centers due to the rapid increase in data consumption, cloud computing, and 5G deployment in the industry. Additionally, rising demand for low-latency services and edge computing in the IT and telecom industry is further driving data center expansion.
- The U.S. accounts for the largest share in the global data center market. Its share is Driven by its position as a global technology hub with major investments from hyperscale cloud providers and tech giants in data centers, requiring massive data processing and storage capacities. For example, in 2024, Amazon Web Services (AWS) entered into three agreements with Energy Northwest, X-Energy, and Dominion Virginia, to facilitate the deployment of over 600MW of power across facilities in Washington and Virginia.
The report addresses the following questions:What are the market's projected size and growth rate?
- The global data center market was valued at $389 billion in 2024 and will reach $691.6 billion by 2030, with a CAGR of 10.6%.
- Digital transformation and explosive data growth. Emergence and expansion of AI, machine learning, and 5G networks Government initiatives and regulatory support
- The data center market is segmented based on infrastructure, model, type, tier level, end-user, and region.
- Colocation data centers will dominate the market through 2030.
- North America holds the largest share of the global market.
Related reports:
Industry 4.0 Technologies: Global Market Through 2030 : This report provides a comprehensive analysis of the global Industry 4.0 technologies market, segmented by technology, end-user industry, and region. It covers key technologies such as big data, cloud computing, IIoT, robotics, AR/VR, and cybersecurity, focusing on their role in Industry 4.0. The report offers market forecasts, highlights major trends and challenges, and examines the competitive landscape. It also explores emerging technologies, patent activity, and profiles leading companies shaping the future of Industry 4.0.
Quantum Computing: Technologies and Global Markets to 2030 : This report reviews the global quantum computing market, analyzing trends, challenges, and opportunities across segments such as offerings, deployment modes, technologies, applications, and end-user industries. It provides insights into regional markets, regulatory developments, and ESG factors influencing the industry. The report also explores patent activity, emerging technologies, and the competitive landscape, concluding with profiles of key companies and their market strategies.
Purchase a copy of the report direct from BCC Research.
For further information on any of these reports or to make a purchase, contact ....
About BCC Research
BCC Research market research reports provide objective, unbiased measurement and assessment of market opportunities. Our experienced industry analysts' goal is to help you make informed business decisions free of noise and hype.
For media inquiries, email ... or visit our media page for access to our market research library.
Any data and analysis extracted from this press release must be accompanied by a statement identifying BCC Research LLC as the source and publisher.CONTACT: BCC Research Corporate HQ: 50 Milk St., Ste. 16, Boston, MA 02109, USA Email: ... Phone: +1 781-489-7301
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Daytrading Publishes New Study On The Dangers Of AI Tools Used By Traders
- New Silver Launches In California And Boston
- Digital Gold ($GOLD) Officially Launches On Solana, Hits $1.8M Market Cap On Day One
- Meme Coin Little Pepe Raises Above $24M In Presale With Over 39,000 Holders
- Bitmex And Tradingview Announce Trading Campaign, Offering 100,000 USDT In Rewards And More
- Your Bourse And B2BROKER Partner To Deliver Complete Brokerage Solutions
CommentsNo comment