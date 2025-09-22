Ex-CM Gehlot Criticises Bhajan Lal Sharma-Led Rajasthan Govt Over Its Functioning

MENAFN - IANS) Jaipur, Sep 22 (IANS) Former Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has once again criticised the Bhajan Lal Sharma-led government over its functioning while speaking to the media at the Circuit House in Bhilwara.

“I have no opposition to CM Bhajan Lal Sharma or his government. My sympathy is with the common people. The government should prioritise public welfare and work for the people,” he said, adding generally after three years of a government's formation, a wave of public resentment begins.

“But this is the first time in Rajasthan that protests started immediately after the formation of a government. People's work is not being done, crime is rising, and fear prevails across the state, yet no one is listening. This is not good for Rajasthan,” he said.

He suggested CM Bhajan Lal Sharma to keep a capable advisor by his side for better governance.

Gehlot alleged that despite being in power for two years, the Bhajan Lal Sharma-led government is facing anti-incumbency from day one.

“The credibility of the government has been lost. If governance is strong, everyone benefits. But today, people's suffering is being ignored,” he said.

He accused the government of stalling projects started by the previous Congress government.

“We made 100 units of electricity free, but this government played politics and discriminated in billing. Even now, people struggle for electricity connections. Contractors' bills are stuck, farmers are unpaid, and last year's compensation has not been released. Animals are without fodder, and farmers face losses. Agencies must be held accountable,” Gehlot stated.

Highlighting the Chiranjeevi scheme, he said Rajasthan was once a role model in the medical sector.

“We gave Rs 25 lakh insurance coverage, organ transplants were free, and the poor people had security. But this government reduced benefits to just Rs 5 lakh, misleading the people,” he alleged.

Gehlot also warned the government over delimitation.

“If delimitation is done dishonestly, the government will have to face consequences. It should be done fairly at both state and district levels.”

He also raised concerns over the gravel mafia, saying its terror is spreading unchecked across the state. On the issue of alleged vote theft, Gehlot said:“This is a serious threat to democracy. The Election Commission is questioned, but the BJP replies. The distrust over EVMs has created an atmosphere of suspicion nationwide, which is why the movement against vote theft is gaining momentum.”

Targeting the BJP, he further said:“We were the first to provide grants to cow shelters. BJP leaders only pretend to worship cows; they don't actually serve them. Their politics is based on Hindu-Muslim divisions and hollow claims.”